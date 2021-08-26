Jokowi invites coalition party leaders to palace, PAN chairman attends





Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) invited the leaders of the coalition parties to the State Palace on Wednesday (25/8) afternoon. News of Jokowi’s meeting with party officials coalition confirmed by the chief expert of the office of presidential personnel, Ali Mochtar Ngabalin. He said that during the meeting several things were discussed, including regarding the management of Covid-19. “First, an explanation of everything that has been budgeted, such as helping the community in the fight against Covid-19,” Ngabalin told Bisnis on Wednesday (8/25/2021). In addition, he said that other elements that had also been discussed were related to the economic sector, namely the strengthening of detente and economic growth after the pandemic was increasingly under control and succeeded in suppressing the Covid-19 transmission rate. Meanwhile, at the meeting, Ngabalin said, all high-ranking coalition parties were present, including a party outside the coalition, namely: National Mandate Party (PAN). Previously reported, President Jokowi summoned coalition party officials to the State Palace in Jakarta on Wednesday (8/25) evening to discuss important national issues. Based on the information provided by the General Secretary of the National Awakening Party (PKB) Hasanuddin Wahid, the meeting took place around 3:00 p.m. WIB. “(Present) me and the General President (PKB). (The discussion) is an important issue for this nation,” Hasanuddin Wahid said when contacted in Jakarta on Wednesday (8/25/2021). According to Hasanuddin Wahid, during the meeting, the president invited all coalition parties to parliament. He said one of the issues discussed was the unification of all national forces and elements to work hand in hand and work together to overcome the pandemic and accelerate economic recovery. “The unification of all the forces and elements of the nation to work hand in hand and work together to overcome the pandemic and accelerate economic recovery and remove all obstacles that hinder the acceleration of pandemic management and development national, both regulatory and other obstacles, ”he said. He said PKB appreciates the government which is increasingly wiser in handling all issues, both dealing with the pandemic, economic recovery and accelerating development. “PKB wants all elements of the nation to unite in government to make it happen through deliberation and mutual cooperation,” he said. Watch the selected videos below: quality content

