His radical review against Cavallo Vincente in Callista Handicap





Radical Review and Cavallo Vincente could compete for the finish of the Callista Handicap (1,400m), the main event of the races to be held here on Thursday (August 26).

1. PACIFIC BLUE HANDICAP (1,400 m), rated 00 to 25, 5 years and over, 2:30 p.m .: 1. Up And At Them (6) C. Umesh 60, 2. Velocity (8) R. Rupesh 59, 5, 3. Symphony In Style (1) P. Sai Kumar 58, 4. Dream Run (9) H. Rahul 57,5, 5. Perfect Support (4) Nazar Alam 57, 6. Deans Gray (7) Indrajeet Kumar 56, 7 Betty Boop (2) Ajeet Kumar 55.5, 8. Reine Justitia (5) Azfar Syeed 55.5 and 9. Amazing Kitten (3) Shahar Babu 53.5.

1. SYMPHONY IN STYLE, 2. DREAM RUN, 3. PERFECT SUPPORT

2. BLACKJACK PLATE (1,400m), 3 year old girl only (conditions), 3-00: 1. Battista (3) Zervan 56, 2. Bold Arrangement (2) Kuldeep Singh 56, 3. Diamond And Pearls ( 1) Nikhil Naidu 56, 4. Malabar (5) P. Vikram 56, 5. Masterpiece (6) Akshay Kumar 56, 6. Proposed (7) P. Sai Kumar 56 and 7. Turf Beauty (4) Nakhat Singh 54.5.

1. DIAMOND AND PEARLS, 2. PROPOSED, 3. BATTISTA

3. SKYS THE LIMIT HANDICAP (Div. II), (1,400m), ranked 20 to 45, 3-30: 1. Forehand (3) Kiran Naidu 60, 2. Arapaho (2) Yash Narredu 58.5 , 3. Victory Marcher (4) A. Imran Khan 57.5, 4. Halluciner (1) Zervan 54.5, 5. Saibya (7) Azfar Syeed 53.5, 6. Dr Feelgood (6) DS Deora 53, 7. Blue Patent (5) Shahar Babu 52,5, 8. Propahlady (8) Nakhat Singh 52 and 9. Flash Star (9) R. Manish 51.

1. ARAPAHO, 2. HALLUCINATE, 3. VICTORY WALK

4. SKYS THE LIMIT HANDICAP (Div. I), (1,400 m), ranked 20 to 45, 3-30: 1. Mighty Princess (5) P. Sai Kumar 61.5, 2. Eagle Prince (1) Farid Ansari 61, 3. Waytogo (6) P. Vikram 61, 4. Pinewood (3) DS Deora 60, 5. Majestic Charmer (2) Shyam Kumar 59, 6. Glorious Sunshine (8) Yash Narredu 58, 7. Annex ( 7) Akshay Kumar 57.5 and 8. Brilliant scenario (4) Azfar Syeed 55.

1. ANNEX, 2. GLORIOUS SUNSHINE, 3. EAGLE PRINCE

5. CALLISTA HANDICAP (1,400m), ranked 40 to 65, 4-30: 1. Star Elegant (6) Surya Prakash 61, 2. Avellino (5) P. Vikram 60.5, 3. Cotton Hall (1) A. Imran Khan 60, 4. Roman Senator (8) P. Sai Kumar 59,5, 5. Cavallo Vincente (2) C. Brisson 55,5, 6. Divina (7) Azfar Syeed 55, 7. Ganton (10 ) Janardhan Paswan 54,5, 8. Shield Maiden (3) Shahar Babu 53, 9. Radical Review (4) Nikhil Naidu 52,5 and 10. Dominant (9) Farhan Alam 52.

1. RADICAL REVIEW, 2. WINNING HORSE, 3. COTTON ROOM

6. SHINING PATH HANDICAP (Div. I), (1200m), rated 20-45, 5+, 5-00: 1. Fort St. George (7) P. Sai Kumar 60, 2. Royal Symphony (3) R. Rupesh 59.5, 3. Star Convoy (9) K. Lakhan 59.5, 4. Song and Glory (5) Inayat 58.5, 5. Great Treasure (10) Yash Narredu 58, 6. Arithmetica (1) A. Ayaz Khan 57, 7. Wonderful Era (2) Nakhat Singh 57, 8. Star Fling (6) Akshay Kumar 56.5, 9. Stroke distance (8) C. Umesh 56.5 and 10. Lady Rhino ( 4) Farhan Alam 55.

1. STAR FLING, 2. BIG TREASURE, 3. WONDERFUL ERA

7. HANDICAP SHINING PATH (Div. II), (1,200m), rated 20 to 45, 5 years and over, 5-30: 1. Eyes Of Falcon (2) Nazar Alam 60, 2. Glorious Victory (6) Nikhil Naidu 59,5, 3. Beauty of the grass (4) Farid Ansari 57, 4. Sprit Of Zion (9) H. Rahul 57, 5. Breaking the silence (3) Surya Prakash 56, 6. Fabulous show (8) M Bhaskar 56, 7. Before dawn (10) Kuldeep Singh 55.5, 8. Gray Twilight (5) Ramandeep Singh 53.5, 9. Azeria (7) Azfar Syeed 52.5 and 10. Dynamic approach (1 ) DS Deora 51.5.

1. GLORIOUS VICTORY, 2. BEAUTY OF TURF, 3. EYES OF FALCON

Jkt: 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7; Mini Jkt: 4, 5, 6 & 7; Tr (i): 2, 3 and 4; (ii): 5, 6 and 7.

