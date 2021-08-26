On coronavirus, China’s hard-line policies put Hong Kong in deadlock

Editor’s Note: This is the web version of our weekly subscriber-only newsletter, China Note, which includes an overview of the week’s top stories and top reading from and about China. Subscribe to receive it by email each Wednesday. If you are already a subscriber, adjust your newsletter settings to receive it directly in your e-mail box.

A quarantine waiver granted by Hong Kong authorities to Hollywood star Nicole Kidman has sparked outrage and double standard accusations from local residents. But a bigger problem underlies the saga: The city is caught between two different COVID-19 strategies, with no way out.

Kidman, who arrived in Hong Kong by private jet last week to shoot his new series, “Expats”, sparked outrage after being allowed to bypass some of the world’s toughest coronavirus measures, who mandate up to 21 days of quarantine even for residents and fully vaccinated travelers entering the city and recently left travelers jamming for hotel rooms where they can spend the period of isolation. In a report Released Thursday, city officials explained that the exemption for Kidman and his crew was granted for the purpose of “performing designated professional work” that is necessary for the city’s economy.

In addition to outrage over the double standard of quarantine, some observers have also called the Hollywood star an accomplice in the cover-up of ongoing human rights violations and restriction of civil liberties in Hong Kong. “I think this whole project will be run by the Hong Kong government as a soft propaganda program that will water down the lies in Hong Kong,” dissident artist Badiucao said. told the Sydney Morning Herald. It also doesn’t help that the drama being filmed – the second Amazon show in the works that focuses on Hong Kong’s expat community – has been widely criticized as “Deaf-tone”.

The fallout from the controversy illustrates the dilemma in which Hong Kong finds itself. China’s borders remain tightly closed, while the rest of the world is gradually reopening. Closely linked to Beijing and unable to exercise its own autonomy, Hong Kong once again finds itself caught between two models and isolated from both.

As more infectious variants emerge, Australia, New Zealand and Singapore are among the latest countries to reassess their total elimination approaches and now appear to be considering a coronavirus containment strategy. Australian government doubles its plan to phase out large-scale blockages, where it would prioritize hospitalization rates over the number of cases as a measure of the severity of the pandemic. that of New Zealand Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins admitted that the delta variant raises “pretty important questions” about the sustainability of the island country’s current strategy.

“You have to tell people, we’re going to have a lot of cases,” Dale Fisher, head of Singapore’s national infection prevention and control committee told the New York Times. “And that’s part of the plan, we have to let it go. ”

However, with the Beijing Winter Olympics approaching, Chinese authorities appear to be resisting the laissez-faire approach being considered by their counterparts in Singapore, Australia and New Zealand. Beijing continues to impose the same draconian measures, despite the far-reaching effects on the country’s already fragile economy. The port of Ningbo-Zhoushan, the third largest container port in the world, has just reopened after being partially closed for two weeks because only one worker tested positive. The closure tense global logistics and caused traffic jams in neighboring terminals.

China’s unwavering commitment to the status quo leaves Hong Kong little room for maneuver.

As Beijing has long touted the success of its zero COVID approach as an ideological victory for the power of the Communist Party – it has become impossible for the country to change gears. Moreover, Chinese authorities do not tolerate criticism of their rigid coronavirus policies. A teacher from Jiangxi, nicknamed Zhang, was detained for two weeks on an online post in the comments section of an article about a new COVID-19 outbreak in Yangzhou. He recommended “to abandon strict prevention of the epidemic and experiment with the coexistence with the virus in Yangzhou.” He added: “Just a suggestion, don’t get angry,” in the now deleted post.

Even out-of-script remarks by medical experts are not taken lightly. Zhang Wenhong, a highly regarded infectious disease expert in Shanghai, drew conviction and was labeled a “traitor” for advising that it may not be possible to completely eradicate the coronavirus. “China’s future approach must both ensure that it is in a community of destiny with the world, achieving interconnection with the world… and also protect citizens from fears of the virus,” Zhang wrote in an article. July on Weibo.

Former Chinese Minister of Health Gao Qiang weighed, rejecting suggestion as reckless. “The ‘coexistence with the virus’ in Britain, the United States and other countries has already had serious consequences for global efforts to contain the epidemic,” Qiang wrote in the state newspaper People’s Daily earlier this month, warning that China “must not repeat the same mistakes. Under pressure from all sides, Zhang has since turned around.” We must have unwavering faith, “he said. precise in an article published last week. “Our country’s current anti-epidemic strategy is what works best for us. Only the one who wears the shoes knows if the shoes fit him.

China’s steadfast commitment to the status quo leaves Hong Kong little room for maneuver, even as local health experts warn that the strategy is unsustainable and could fuel other social grievances. Future plans for non-quarantine travel with other countries would depend on China’s approach to those destinations, tourism lawmaker says Yiu Si-wing told the South China Morning Post. Singapore has discussions abandoned for a travel bubble with Hong Kong, while cautiously reopening to the rest of the world, welcoming fully vaccinated travelers from a growing list of countries.

Remaining isolated from international travel will add another gash to Hong Kong’s already weakened reputation as an international hub. Like Tara Joseph, President of the American Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong, told the Washington Post, it has reached a boiling point. “Seeing the rest of the world thinking about the future as Hong Kong does not move and becomes more draconian is deeply frustrating and, for some people, the last straw,” Joseph said.

In other news

Chinese leader Xi Jinping called for the regulation of “income that is too high ”, in a sign that China will expand its technological crackdown to include the rich and privileged. Speaking at a recent meeting, Xi stressed the need to promote “common prosperity for all.” The renewed focus on economic and social inequalities sends a strong message to every business, an entrepreneur told the Financial Times. “The party wants to have a stronger voice in your business and they want you to be more obedient.”

Worth reading

In this heartbreaking masterpiece published in Sixth Tone, video journalist Fu Beimeng explored the human toll of a deadly flood in Zhengzhou last month. Fu followed a woman as she traveled from Shanghai to Zhengzhou in search of her husband, Zou Deqiang, whose last message to her was a video of the submerged subway car where he got stranded during the trip. sudden flood. For days, she asked the train operator and rescuers for help and answers, only to have her questions and requests for help turned down.

*****

Through interviews with government officials and political advisers in Beijing, current and former business associates of Jack Ma, as well as investors and employees of his companies, the Wall Street Journal traces the steps that have taken led to the downfall of the billionaire entrepreneur. In particular, the article highlights Ma’s deteriorating relationship with Chinese leader Xi Jinping. As a top Communist Party official in Shanghai in 2007, Xi asked Ma for help in developing the city. But the relationship between Ma and Chinese officials gradually began to weaken over time. When Ma exceeded his allotted speaking time and wandered off in a 2015 meeting with Xi and other Chinese and American leaders, this would be the last time he was asked to speak to the leader. Chinese.

Rachel Cheung is a Hong Kong-based freelance journalist. Her work has appeared in the Los Angeles Times, the Washington Post, and the Nikkei Asian Review, among other news outlets, and she was previously a reporter in the culture bureau of the South China Morning Post.