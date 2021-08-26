Pakistan secures family trees, identifies foreign residents and prepares for electronic voting





A series of developments in Pakistan extend to a new digital ID card verification system; a way for people to check if someone is hiding in their family tree within the identity system; new identity card for foreign residents in view of the number of refugees in the country; plans for the next elections to be held electronically and authorization of sandboxing to develop digital identity, KYC and AML.

New digital identity verification and secure family trees

The crackdown on fake digital ID cards continues. The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has launched a new system for verifying and renewing national biometric identity cards called computerized national identity cards (CNIC). The verification system will use artificial intelligence to detect a fake ID card, reports the Associated Press of Pakistan.

Pakistanis can now check their government family tree records to see if someone has fraudulently joined them with a fake ID. They simply send their CNIC number and date of issue via SMS from their cell phone registered at 8900 and will receive full details of their family tree.

Tariq Malik recently returned to the post of President of NADRA after his role as Chief Technical Advisor to UNDP. A three-year term has just been confirmed.

One of Maliks’ first steps was to fire 47 NADRA staff who had been found issuing or unlocking fraudulent digital ID cards.

Electronic voting for 21st century elections

The next Pakistani elections are expected to be held with electronic voting. Prime Minister Imran Khan is quoted by The News Internationalas during a meeting of NADRA, Ministry of Finance and State Bank of Pakistan with:

I think the solution to all the fraud that takes place in society and in elections is technology. Using both data and technology, we will be holding an election in Pakistan for the first time, the results of which will be accepted by all.

Prime Minister Khan has high hopes for NADRA’s handling of the technology and recently visited headquarters to inaugurate his new mobile check-in van project.

As soon as electronic voting machines arrive with NADRA tele-data, we will organize the elections of the 21st century.

Identity cards of foreigners to create non-citizens, bring refugees into the mainstream

The prime minister visited the national data warehouse and operations room where he said there were at least 3.3 million Afghan refugees and many more unregistered. Recent figures suggest more than 1.4 million Bengali, Nepalese and Rohingya immigrants and refugees.

Khan said the Alien Registration Cards issued by NADRA will allow refugees to become non-citizens and access services: with the help of this card they will be able to do business, keep money. in banks, be part of the economy and avoid illegal activities. .

Announced in Mayas an agreement between Pakistan’s Ministry of State and Border Regions (SAFRON) and UNHCR, biometric proof-of-registration smart cards are expected to allow cardholders to access banking services and services.

The subsequent fall of Afghanistan to the Taliban could potentially mean more Afghan refugees crossing the Pakistani border. Yet a border fence and crossings now manned by armed Taliban operatives result in far fewer border crossings than normal and far fewer refugees, reports the BBC.

In May 2021, authorities made national digital identification a requirement to receive a COVID vaccination, potentially exposing three million refugees.

Digital ID, approved fintech regulatory sandbox

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has approved the development and live testing of products covering digital identity, AML, KYC and KYC centralized through a second cohort of regulatory sandboxing, reports The Nation.

Applications have been received for a wide range of approaches and technologies, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, security token offerings, blockchain, and distributed ledgers. The overall objective is to launch a fintech revolution in the country.

Articles topics

biometrics | digital identification | digital identity | financial services | fraud prevention | government services | identity document | identity management | NADRA | national identity card | Pakistan

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.biometricupdate.com/202108/pakistan-secures-family-trees-ids-foreign-residents-prepares-for-electronic-voting The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos