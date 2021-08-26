Nasdem Secretary General calls on PAN a new friend of the coalition to support the government





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – Secretary General (Secretary General) of the Party Nasdem Johnny G Plate called the National Mandate Party (PAN) as a new friend of the coalition of political parties supporting the government. That’s what he said in a press statement after the meeting between President Joko Widodo and the leadership of coalition political parties at the State Palace. “And seventh, a new friend of the coalition, PAN chairman Zulkifli Hasan accompanied by PAN secretary general Eddy Soeparno,” Johnny said at a press conference on Wednesday (8/25/2021 ). Also Read: PAN President and General Secretary Attend Jokowi Meeting and Support Political Party Leaders Johnny hopes that PAN’s presence will further strengthen and enrich new ideas, views and ideas in order to sue the government. During the meeting, President Jokowi met with the President General and the Secretary General of the political parties supporting the government. Get insight, inspiration and preview of E-mail you.

Register now E-mail Before the PAN joined, the Jokowi-Ma’ruf Amin government was supported by six political parties in parliament, namely PDI-P, Nasdem, Golkar, National Awakening Party (PKB), United Development Party (PPP) and Gerindra. The government is also supported by three political parties outside the parliament, namely the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI), the People’s Conscience Party (Hanura) and Perindo. Read also: PAN participates in Jokowi’s meeting with coalition political parties, Nasdem: who invited the president According to Johnny, PAN’s presence at the meeting was at the invitation of President Joko Widodo. However, he stressed that the president and the leaders of the political parties had not discussed the issue. reshuffle or a cabinet reshuffle. The five topics discussed during the Wednesday afternoon meeting were related to the management of the Covid-19 pandemic, the national economy, the economic and commercial strategy of the State, as well as autonomy regional and national capital. We know that in the 2019 presidential election, the PAN with Gerindra, the PKS and the Democrats became the carriers of the Prabowo Subianto-Sandiaga Uno couple. Gerindra joined the coalition supporting the government after its chairman general, Prabowo Subianto, was appointed minister of defense, and former vice-president, Edhy Prabowo, became minister of maritime affairs and fisheries. After Edhy Prabowo got caught up in a corruption case, Sandiaga Uno was appointed Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy. He replaced Vishnutama.

