Punjab governor to visit European Parliament for GSP plus extension – Pakistan





Posted on August 25, 2021 at 11:00 p.m.

Chaudhry Sarwar briefs Prime Minister on drinking water projects and university reforms

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar has said he will visit the European Parliament soon in a bid to push for the extension of the Generalized Scheme of Preferences (GSP +) status for Pakistani exports to European countries.

In a meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan at the Governor’s House here on Wednesday, he said he was in contact with European Parliament Vice-President Fabio Massimo Castaldo and other members of the European Parliament for the extension of SPG Plus status to Pakistani exports. . The European Commission is to review Pakistan’s GSP plus status from 2022.

Earlier, Chaudhry Sarwar called Prime Minister Imran Khan during his one-day visit to the provincial metropolis and briefed the Prime Minister on drinking water projects under the authority of Punjab Aab-e-Pak and reforms in the universities of the province, according to a press release. .

The Governor of Punjab, who is the chief boss of the Aab-e-Pak Authority, briefed Prime Minister Imran Khan on the provision of clean water to more than 8 million people in the course of around 1,500 Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority projects and plans. across the Punjab, including Lahore. He said 1,500 drinking water plants will be operational in the province by the end of December 2021.

Sarwar informed the Prime Minister that transparency is ensured in all projects and that these projects are implemented without political discrimination.

Sarwar further told Prime Minister Imran Khan that reforms were being introduced in all universities in Punjab. He said that as Chancellor of the Universities of Punjab, he himself oversees all matters for the swift redress of complaints, adding that Universities in Punjab are now ranked among the best universities in the world.

Prime Minister Imran Khan called on the governor of Punjab to speed up work on the drinking water projects under the authority of Punjab Aab-e-Pak and said that the provision of facilities to people in the areas of the health and education and other sectors is the top priority of the government for which all resources are being used.

The Prime Minister further said that Pakistan was rapidly becoming economically strong thanks to the effective policies of the government.

