Failing to take China at its word will mean more global disasters the United States cannot afford

China will achieve national rejuvenation by becoming a dominant world power, Xi Jinping said in a recent speech celebrating the centenary of the Chinese Communist Party. The latest breakthrough came on Wednesday, with the announcement that China is preparing to build an airport near Taiwan on reclaimed land.

As Golda Meir said, when someone tells you they want to kill you, believe them.

Xi is a revolutionary communist leader determined to dethrone the United States as the most powerful nation in the world. It seeks to erase a century of humiliation at the hands of the Western powers, the last perpetrator of this shame being the United States.

Xi launched military operations against India, attempted to intimidate Vietnam and the Philippines, threatened Japan with nuclear incineration, and raised rhetorical and economic threats against Western Europe and Australia.

>>> Transparency project in China

The Chinese believe the United States is in irreversible decline. This perception is fueled by the economic and social problems of the Americas at home and indecision abroad. The Chinese also view the US military as doctrinal stagnant and exhausted by 20 years of continuous conflict.

Parallel today to the weakness of Carters

If this sounds familiar to you, think back to the late 1960s and 1970s. Crime in America got out of hand. Stagflation has taken hold of the economy. Oil prices tripled and Americans waited hours in gas lines. The Soviets invaded Afghanistan and the Cuban proxies sacked southern Africa. The Pentagon ran out of funding for training and fuel for the vehicles. A notice board outside Fort Bragg was symptomatic of this era of American powerlessness to defend its citizens and interests; he begged Iran to release American diplomats and soldiers.

Judging by President Bidens’ lukewarm reaction to China’s lies about COVID and global provocations, it is not clear that he understands that such leadership seems as ineffective as Jimmy Carters. When the Chinese Foreign Minister at a conference in March condemned the United States with Bidens’ own critiques, Secretary of State Antony Blinken had nothing but piety about the imperfections of the Americas to offer in response. .

In 1886, a young Theodore Roosevelt warned: No country will accomplish much for the world at large if it does not rise up. The Rough Rider turns around in his grave.

Instead of thinking of China in military terms, the current administration seems concerned about how a hard line on China might affect Wall Street. The Biden administration’s first defense budget proposal has stalled, leading to atrophy in the purchasing power of the Pentagons as inflation returns.

China map

Over the past 20 years, China has pushed beyond its territorial waters. He was outspoken about his military goals: first, to capture nearby islands and control the South China Sea, then venture into the deep blue waters of the Indo-Pacific.

The key is Taiwan, the epicenter of Sino-American tensions since 1949 and the psyche’s obsession with Communist parties. Democratic Taiwan stands in stark contrast to Chinese totalitarianism. As the Portuguese and Japanese knew, when you control Taiwan, you control the sea lanes to Japan and the Philippines. A free Taiwan, on the other hand, bars the way between China’s economic center of gravity on the coast and international commodities and markets.

The shield and protector of Taiwan was the US Seventh Fleet. American destroyers thwarted Mao Zedong’s plan to invade Taiwan in 1950. When Mao took action against Quemoy and Matsu in 1958, Ike sent the navy and Beijing came down.

The Taiwan Relations Act of 1979 defines relations between Taiwan and the United States. If China imposed its hegemony on Taiwan, countries like Japan, South Korea, the Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, Australia and India would not be immune to the tidal effects. of the fall or neutralization of Taiwan.

The US Navy lagging behind

It remains to be seen whether we are ready to deter the Chinese. Beijing built a fleet for the type of force-on-force engagement that the US Navy has not seen since 1945. After the fall of the Soviet Union, the US Navy began a long transition to becoming, in the end, in respect, simply an elementary support for the Marine Corps. The carrier strike groups were stripped of their long-range anti-ship and anti-submarine attack gear that would be needed in fleet action. Without them,$ 11 billion from carrierswould be vulnerable to a close Chinese anti-ship missile.

We still have the qualitative advantage in the submarines, but China is thefirst nation shipbuildingin the world, according to the Department of Defense, while the United States hasless than 10shipyard. We must be able to flood the Western Pacific with submarines and, if necessary, harness the power of guided missile submarines on the Chinese mainland. Unless you have more boats in the water, eventually quantity will trump quality.

We have been here with the Soviet Union before. The brilliant naval chief Sergei Gorchkov extended the Soviet Navy beyond its traditional territory. In response, President Ronald Reagan and Secretary of the Navy John Lehman denied the Soviets control of the seas with the forward presence of a US Navy of 600 ships.

America must make China think about its vulnerable coast and its bottlenecks. To this end, a forward presence at sea is vital. Doctrine must change immediately, and the structure of the Navy must return to its roots of defeating force majeure at sea.

We have to be realistic. China is a greater threat than the one-dimensional challenge of the Soviet Union. Xi must be challenged even if it means hoisting the flag in his own backyard. We had our warning. We would be wise to listen to Goldas’ words.