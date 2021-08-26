Judge sanctions Trump allies, orders legal training for failed election trialExBulletin





Nine lawyers, including Sydney Powell, pictured, allied with former President Donald Trump face financial and other sanctions after a judge said on Wednesday they abused the justice system to undermine the 2020 election . Ben Margot / AP .

Nine lawyers aligned with former President Donald Trump who filed an unsuccessful lawsuit challenging the results of Michigan’s 2020 presidential election will have to pay financial penalties and face other punitive actions for their legal effort, said Wednesday a judge of a district court.

“This trial represents a historic and profound abuse of the judicial process,” wrote US District Judge Linda Parker in her scathing decision on the case.

“It is one thing to take responsibility for defending the rights associated with allegedly fraudulent elections,” she wrote. “It is quite another to assume the charge of deceiving a federal court and the American people into believing that rights have been violated, regardless of whether any laws or rights have been violated. That’s what happened here. “

The ruling stems from a lawsuit filed by lawyers including Trump supporters Sidney Powell and Lin Wood who sought to decertify Michigan election results on the false pretext that the ballots had been manipulated in Joe’s favor Biden.

Biden won Michigan by over 150,000 votes.

Trump and his allies have sought to overturn election results in a number of states, often urging local officials to step in to help their cause. Out of office, Trump continued to spread baseless claims of a fraudulent election.

This lie was a direct catalyst for the deadly January 6 insurgency on the United States Capitol, in which supporters of the former president stormed the Democracy National Headquarters and attempted to stop the certification of Biden’s electoral victory.

“This case was never about fraud, it was about undermining the confidence of the people in our democracy and degrading the judicial process to do so,” wrote Justice Parker.

After the trial failed, the state of Michigan and the city of Detroit asked the judge to sanction the nine lawyers. She agreed on Wednesday, ordering them to pay the costs incurred by the state and the city to defend themselves against the lawsuit.

The costs have not yet been accounted for.

At a hearing in July, Powell said she took “full responsibility” for the trial documents. Powell told the judge that she practiced law to the highest standards.

Parker also ordered the nine lawyers named in the decision to receive 12 hours of legal training, six of which will focus specifically on electoral law. They could face possible additional measures in the different states in which they operate.

