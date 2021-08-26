FATAH: The terrorist Taliban are not “our brothers”





Breadcrumb links 2021 Election Columnists

Author of the article:

Tarek Fatah

Release date :

Aug 25, 2021 9 hours 4 minutes read 7 comments Minister for Women, Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development Maryam Monsef speaks at a broadband internet press conference at Ottawa, November 9, 2020. Photo by Sean Kilpatrick / THE CANADIAN PRESS Article content

If there was any evidence needed to oust Justin Trudeau and his stupid cabinet members, his Minister for Women and Gender Equality, Maryam Monsef, provided one.

Advertising

This ad has not yet loaded, but your article continues below.

Content of the article

During a press briefing on Wednesday, Monsef called the Taliban our brothers when she asked them to safely pass evacuees from Afghanistan.

Its wording reveals the interior loyalty of the minister, who previously had not been sincere about her place of birth, she claimed it was Afghanistan, when in reality she was born in Iran.

Indian lawyer and social reformer BR Ambedkar commented on my Muslim community which still resonates 50 years after I read it. Babasahib, as he is affectionately called, had this to say: Islam is a narrow corporation and the distinction it makes between Muslims and non-Muslims is a very real, very positive and very alienating distinction.

The brotherhood of Islam is not the universal brotherhood of man. It is the brotherhood of Muslims for Muslims only. There is a fraternity, but its benefit is limited to those who are part of this corporation. For those outside the business, there is nothing but contempt and enmity, Ambedkar said.

Advertising

This ad has not yet loaded, but your article continues below.

Content of the article

Monsef proved his theory to be correct. We are all brothers to each other. This is what Sharia demands of us and this is what we claim even though we regularly kill each other as we do in Iran, Yemen, Syria, Darfur, Afghanistan and Pakistan.

And if the Taliban are the Monsefs brothers, I’m sure she would just shrug as 400 of her brothers in Pakistan stripped a woman naked and threw her in the air while sexually assaulting her.

On August 14, as the world focused its attention on the plight of women and girls in Taliban-ruled Afghanistan, next to Pakistan, Kabul’s looming fall to the Taliban was a day of joy and joy. celebrations which witnessed a horrific incident in historic Lahore.

Advertising

This ad has not yet loaded, but your article continues below.

Content of the article

August 14 is also the day Pakistan was separated from India in 1947 by the initially British and is celebrated as the independence day of the very first Islamic State in the world, based solely on the dogma that the Islam is a higher faith and Muslims are not allowed to live in a country where they are not the majority.

It was such a celebration in a park known as Minar-e-Pakistan (Tower of Pakistan) in Lahore that hundreds of young men gathered to celebrate.

There was also a group of six young women in the park who came to film the celebrations and post them on TikTok. But that was not to happen.

Seeing women with video cameras, around 400 men rushed over to these women and, which began as taking selfies, ended up with the sexually starved crowd who tore the clothes of one of the named women. only Ayesha, while the others ran for their lives.

Advertising

This ad has not yet loaded, but your article continues below.

Content of the article

The crowd threw her naked body in the air while groping her sexually. If it was an isolated incident, we would tackle the crime and fight for the conviction of the culprit. But this is not the case.

Violence against women in Islamic Pakistan is rampant. Pakistan is the sixth most dangerous country in the world for women, according to the Thomson Reuters Foundation, but the Prime Minister of the country, Imran Khan, has suggested that the increase in cases of rape and assault was to be blamed on the way women dressed and behaved.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks during a joint press conference with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani (not pictured) at the Presidential Palace in Kabul, Afghanistan, November 19, 2020. Photo by MOHAMMAD ISMAIL / REUTERS

If a woman wears very little clothing, it will have an impact on men, unless they are robots, Khan said in an interview in June. If you increase the temptation in society to a point and all these young people have nowhere to go, it has a consequence in society. This attitude is prevalent among many Pakistanis, even those who choose to leave an Islamic Republic and live in Canada, the United States or Europe.

Advertising

This ad has not yet loaded, but your article continues below.

Content of the article

No wonder the Karachi-based organization War Against Rape estimates that less than 3% of rape cases result in convictions.

I suggest that these acts of sexual assault and murder of women stem from the early education of Muslim boys who are forced to memorize verses from the Quran which explicitly state that women are inferior to men.

Verse 4:34 says: Men are protectors and keepers of women, for Allah has given one more (strength) than the other. As for those women whose disloyalty and bad behavior you fear, admonish them (Then), refuse to share their beds, (And finally) beat them (lightly); but if they return to obedience, do not seek against them.

Advertising

This ad has not yet loaded, but your article continues below.

Content of the article

Verse 2: 223 says: Your wives are like land (farmland) to you; therefore approach your land when and as you wish; but do in advance some good for your souls; and fear Allah. And know that you must meet him (in the Hereafter) and give (this) good news to those who believe.

We apologize, but this video failed to load.

Maybe Monsef should take the lead and, in the minds of those Muslim women and men who are fleeing Afghanistan like she did, she should shut down all religious centers that teach and preach such medieval misogyny.

Your brother will be by your side, but not with the Taliban. Apologies are due, Minister Monsef, but your resignation is preferred.

Share this article on your social network Advertising

This ad has not yet loaded, but your article continues below.

Sign up to receive daily news from Toronto SUN, a division of Postmedia Network Inc.

By clicking the subscribe button, you agree to receive the above newsletter from Postmedia Network Inc. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of our emails. Postmedia Network Inc. | 365 Bloor Street East, Toronto, Ontario, M4W 3L4 | 416-383-2300 Thank you for registering!

A welcome email is on its way. If you don’t see it, please check your spam folder.

The next issue of the Toronto Sun Headline News will soon be in your inbox.

We encountered a problem while registering. Try Again

comments

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://torontosun.com/opinion/columnists/fatah-terrorist-taliban-are-not-our-brothers The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos