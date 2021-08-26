G-7 leaders cannot influence Biden to delay withdrawal from Afghanistan





WASHINGTON (AP) – The United States has clashed with some of its closest allies over President Joe Biden’s insistence on sticking to an August 31 withdrawal date from Afghanistan that will end to a frantic international effort to evacuate the Taliban regime.

Biden insisted Tuesday after virtual talks with leaders of the Group of Seven industrialized democracies that the United States and its closest allies “would be side by side” in future actions against Afghanistan and the Taliban, despite having disappointed them in their urgent appeals now to allow time for more airlifts.

The US President insisted the risk of terrorist attacks was too great to accede to calls from G-7 leaders to keep what are now 5,800 US troops at Kabul airport beyond the end of the month, anchoring the airlifts. Britain and other allies, many of whom followed US forces into Afghanistan nearly 20 years ago to deal with the plotters of the 9/11 attacks on the United States, had urged Biden to maintain the US forces at Kabul airport longer. No country would be able to evacuate all of its at-risk Afghan citizens and allies before the August 31 deadline, allied officials said. “We will continue until the last possible moment,” said British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who had openly pressed to maintain the presence of the airport after August 31. Johnson admitted he was not in a position to influence Biden to expand the U.S. military. presence at talks on Tuesday. “But you heard what the President of the United States had to say, you heard what the Taliban said,” he said. A senior French official, speaking anonymously in accordance with the usual practices of the French presidency, said President Emmanuel Macron had pressured to extend the August 31 deadline but that he would “adapt” to the decision American sovereign. “It’s in the hands of the Americans,” he said. In a partial show of unity, G7 leaders agreed on terms to recognize and deal with a future Taliban-led Afghan government, but there was palpable disappointment that Biden could not be persuaded to expand the US operation to Kabul airport to ensure that tens of thousands of Americans, Europeans, other third country nationals and all Afghans at risk can be evacuated. The reunion of leaders from Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States not only served as a bookend for 20 years of involvement of the West in Afghanistan which began in response to the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, but also a resigned recognition of the European powers that the United States calls the blows. “Our immediate priority is to ensure the safe evacuation of our citizens and the Afghans who have partnered with us and supported our efforts over the past twenty years, and to ensure a safe and continuous passage out of the country. Afghanistan, “the leaders said in a joint statement. did not explain precisely how they would ensure safe and continuous passage without any military presence. Going forward, leaders have said they will “judge the Afghan parties on their actions, not their words,” echoing previous warnings to the Taliban not to revert to the strict Islamic form of government they led when ‘they last held power in 1996 in the United States. – led the invasion that drove them out in 2001. “In particular, we reaffirm that the Taliban will be held accountable for their actions in the prevention of terrorism, human rights in particular those of women, girls and minorities and the search for an inclusive political settlement in Afghanistan”, the leaders said. “The legitimacy of any future government depends on the approach it takes now to meet its international obligations and commitments to ensure a stable Afghanistan. Still, individual leaders have offered less optimistic descriptions of the meeting as well as the situation in Afghanistan, which have changed dramatically since the bloc’s last meeting in Britain in June. At the time of that summit, Afghanistan had been almost an afterthought with leaders more focused on the coronavirus pandemic, China and Russia. Although Biden announced his plan for a complete withdrawal from Afghanistan, the Cornwall meeting did not anticipate the Taliban’s rapid takeover. “I want to stress again that the United States of America of course has the leadership here,” German Chancellor Angela Merkel told reporters in Berlin after the meeting. “Without the United States of America, for example, we – the others – cannot continue the evacuation mission.” On Monday, CIA chief William Burns met with Taliban leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar in Kabul, during which the Taliban stressed they would not accept a US military presence at the airport at the airport. beyond August 31. Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said on Tuesday his group would not agree to “any extension” of the deadline. G-7 leaders were also joined by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President Charles Michel, United Nations Secretary General António Guterres and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. ___ AP Editors Nomaan Merchant in Washington, Jonathan Lemire in Lowell, Mass., Sylvie Corbet in Paris, Ellen Knickmeyer in Oklahoma City, and Frank Jordans in Berlin, contributed to this report.

