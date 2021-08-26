Trump says abandonment of Afghan airfield was critical mistake





Former President Donald Trump has said the abandonment of Bagram Airfield in Afghanistan was a mistake.

Adding his voice to a chorus of Republicans critical of the Biden administration’s decision to leave the base used to coordinate the decades-long war effort in Afghanistan, Trump argued it could have been used to mitigate evacuations chaos of American citizens and Afghan allies at Kabul airport after the Taliban took control of the country. He also said the airfield offers significant strategic value in countering geopolitical rival China.

“We should have sent people safe, and we would have opened Bagram. It was always going to be that we should have kept Bagram because Bagram is between China. He has full access to China, Iran and Afghanistan. And I guess they didn’t realize they had abandoned it, “Trump told Lisa Boothe on her podcast, The Truth with Lisa Boothe.

US troops and their Western allies left the air base, about an hour’s drive from Kabul, in early July as part of the withdrawal scheduled to end on August 31. Senior officials in the Biden administration have defended leaving the base before the evacuations are complete, saying the decision was based on the military’s recommendation even as it left the effort dependent on a single civilian airport with a trail and prompted thousands of American soldiers to be repatriated to the capital to provide assistance.

BLACKWATER FOUNDER ERIK PRINCE OFFERS KABUL EVACUATION FLIGHTS FOR $ 6,500 PER PERSON

As for Bagram, the best military advice we received was that No.1, Bagram was a huge facility that would be difficult to secure over time and put our troops at risk, the national security adviser said. White House Jake Sullivan on NBC News. Meeting with the press this weekend. And second, it didn’t make sense logistically from an evacuation standpoint as it is located outside of Kabul, and US diplomats, US citizens, and most Afghans at risk live there. interior of Kabul.

The story continues

Yet the move has come under heavy criticism among Congressional Republicans amid pandemonium scenes outside Kabul airport and concerns that not all American citizens will be able to leave the country from here. the end of the month.

No one in their right mind would have closed the Bagram air base, leaving behind thousands of civilians. But that’s what Joe Biden did, “Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton said in a tweet.

The United States has evacuated approximately 82,000 people on military and coalition flights from Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport since August 14, a day before the Taliban captured Afghanistan’s capital and took over the country. above on the former government, officials in the Biden administration said on Wednesday. At least 4,000 US passport holders and their families are among those evacuated, but Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday there could be up to 1,500 US citizens remaining.

CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Trump himself negotiated a deal to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan as part of a deal struck with the Taliban. He insisted: “We would have opened Bagram because we still intended to keep it,” although he also said the military would have left the country after the evacuations.

“It would have been a wonderful thing to watch because the army would have gone out would have protected everyone. Then you probably bombed the bases. The bases that we determined. And then the army comes out, everyone is in. “We take all of our equipment. They’re talking about $ 83 billion worth of equipment,” he said.

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, Donald Trump, National Security, Afghanistan, Joe Biden

Original author: Daniel Chaitin

Place of Origin: Trump says abandonment of Afghan airfield was critical mistake

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.yahoo.com/trump-says-abandoning-afghan-airfield-231800988.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos