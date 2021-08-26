Lawyers allied with Trump penalized over Michigan lawsuit





DETROIT (AP) Nine lawyers allied with former President Donald Trump face financial and other sanctions after a judge on Wednesday said they abused the justice system with a lawsuit that challenged Michigan election results in favor of Joe Biden.

U.S. District Judge Linda Parker said last fall’s trial was a sham intended to deceive the court and the public, just days after Biden’s victory was certified with 154,000 votes in the state.

Despite the fog of confusion, turmoil and chaos that the lawyers intentionally tried to create by filing this lawsuit, one thing is perfectly clear: the plaintiffs’ lawyers have disregarded their oath, flouted the rules and attempted to undermine the law. integrity of the justice system along the way, Parker said at the opening of a scathing 110-page opinion.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of six Republican voters who wanted Parker to revoke Michigan’s certification of results and confiscate the voting machines. The judge declined in December, calling the request dizzying in scope and mind-blowing in scope.

The state and Detroit then asked Parker to order sanctions against Sidney Powell, L. Lin Wood and seven other attorneys who were part of the litigation.

The judge agreed, telling the state and city to calculate the costs of defending the trial and submit the numbers within 14 days.

Parker said lawyers for Trump supporters filed affidavits filled with sinister speculation and conjecture about the vote counting process without verifying the evidence supporting the claims.

Individuals may have the right, within certain limits, to disseminate allegations of fraud not supported by law or fact in the public sphere, ”the judge said. “But lawyers cannot use their privilege and access to the court process to do the same.

Parker ordered 12 hours of legal training, including six hours in electoral law, for each lawyer. Its decision will also be sent to states where lawyers are authorized to take disciplinary action.

It was one of the few efforts to wrest fines or other penalties from questionable post-election lawsuits across the United States. There was no immediate response to messages seeking comment from attorneys for Wood and Powell.

I appreciate the unequivocal message she sends with this ruling, those who promise to uphold the Constitution must answer for dropping that oath, said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, Democrat.

There is no evidence of widespread fraud in the 2020 elections. Indeed, election officials from both political parties have publicly stated that the elections went well and international observers have confirmed that there was no evidence of widespread fraud. no serious irregularities.

At a court hearing in July, Powell took full responsibility for the trial and compared the legal fight to the 1954 US Supreme Court ruling that banned racial segregation in schools.

It is the duty of lawyers and the highest tradition in the practice of law to raise difficult and even unpopular issues, Powell told the judge, adding that efforts to impose penalties would diminish the public’s view of the justice system.

Woods’ name was on the lawsuit, but he insisted his role was to tell Powell he would be available if she needed a seasoned litigator.

In New York City, Rudy Giuliani was suspended from practicing law for making false statements as he tried to get the courts to overturn Trump’s election defeat.

___

Follow Ed White at http://twitter.com/edwritez

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

