



Like many of the worst people on Earth, Donald Trump should never have been allowed to reproduce. Sadly, he has given birth to many children with three wives, only one of whom he seems to really love. Ivanka, of course, is the golden kid that the ex-president is used to making extremely scary comments about, like if she wasn’t his daughter he would probably date her. Don Jr. is the mess, whose own father would have thought and told people he was an idiot. Eric is just as weak, but hardly less garish about it. Barron is a child, so we’re not going to get into him, although he should probably consider emancipation.

And then there’s Tiffany. Ah, Tiffany! After her parents’ divorce, she would only have seen her father once or twice a year, and in a capacity that seems stilted at best. I would take her to New York a few times a year and let her go see her dad at the office and let her have dinner with him, Marla Maplessaid in 2016, like she was a colleague at the company who worked in a regional office and was in town for meetings. When Tiffany delivered her speech at the Republican National Convention later that year, the relationship seemed equally distant and awkward; one of the few anecdotes she had to share was that Trump would write notes on her ballots and, tragically, keep them, likely because they were one of her rare connections with the guy. She also claimed he was good at giving advice, but added that it was brief, referring to a biannual phone conversation that Trump had likely allotted 10 minutes on his calendar for. According to former lawyer for ex-president Michael Cohen, the three oldest children have called Tiffany a red-haired stepdaughter. In an interview, Cohen’s daughter Samantha told Vanity Fair last year: Tiffany and I had a mutual friend, but she knew who my father was because Trump never wanted to deal with her, [so] my father was helping him. [It] can’t be easy to feel like your whole life is unwanted. In other words, if the Trump clan were a normal family doing things together, Tiffany would be the one they accidentally left at the rest stop on a road trip, and didn’t realize that he was missing until they were 100 miles away.

It was probably all a sad way to grow up. But while Tiffany hasn’t already realized that the lack of connection to her father was undoubtedly a blessing in disguise, Wednesday brings new evidence:

While she may have heard the phrase all the trumps … the kids except Tiffany who have grown up and been upset a few times, this time around, it’s objectively great news! She might have wished her father had gone to his dance recitals, and of course, that probably stung the times he ignored her calls, but if distance with him means not being involved in his crimes, she should thank God for all the times he accidentally walked up to her in the lobby of Trump Tower and said: What’s your name again?

Delta Air Lines takes no prisoners

Do you want to work for the company and stay unvaccinated? All right, it will be $ 2,400. By Bloomberg:

Delta Air Lines Inc. will impose a monthly surtax of $ 200 on employees who are not vaccinated against COVID-19, becoming the first large U.S. company to impose a penalty to encourage workers to protect themselves. The new policy was outlined in a note from chief executive Ed Bastian, who said 75% of carrier workers are already vaccinated. The increase in coronavirus cases linked to a very aggressive variant is pushing all employees to get vaccinated, he said in the note to employees on Wednesday. The fee applies to employees of the airline health care plan who have not received vaccines by November 1. The company will also require weekly tests for employees who are not vaccinated by mid-September.

Delta is confident its approach will succeed in raising its worker immunization rate beyond 75%, a spokesperson said when asked why the company had not imposed a mandate. The potential sanction is well within the legal parameters, he said. As vaccine needs have increased since vaccines Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SEs received full approval from the Food and Drug Administration on Monday, employers are treading cautiously for fear of damaging morale and encouraging no-shows on a tight labor market. Some consultants doubt that the surcharges are as convincing as requiring inoculation, although the size of the Deltas surcharge may change that calculation.

