Fall of Afghanistan Causes Problems for China’s Belt and Road Initiative





The unpredictable takeover of Afghanistan by the Taliban has ushered in a tumultuous second round for the country, as the world closely monitors developments. Many countries have made key investments in Afghanistan, and China, which is a large stakeholder in the country, is now actively evaluating its response as it seeks to protect its multibillion-dollar investments and infrastructure projects, including the Belt and Road initiative. Despite global condemnation of the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan, China was one of the first nations to quickly expand its support and recognition for the new regime, which the Taliban graciously welcomed. The fall of Ashraf Ghani’s government in Afghanistan, supported by US military troops on Afghan soil since 2001, has proven to be an opportunity for China to step into America’s shoes. What China fails to realize is that the US presence played an important role as a deterrent that protected the various investments made around the world in Afghanistan, including that of China. US President Joe Biden’s decision to withdraw US military troops is also wreaking havoc for Beijing, as China, over the years, has invested in and raised huge infrastructure projects and made huge loans to Islamabad in Under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), chairman Xi Jinping’s flagship project in Asia, which aims to revive the famous Silk Road. The BRI is one of Jinping’s most coveted projects that requires active support from countries in South Asia, including Afghanistan. China’s $ 282 billion investment under the BRI in Asia, Africa, Latin America and Europe is therefore now on the brink of a precipice as the deranged Taliban have once again taken control of the Afghanistan, which poses a major threat to the BRI project. Pakistan has been a major recipient of Chinese investment in Asia, but Beijing has started to voice concerns after the bombing incident on a Chinese shuttle in northern Pakistan. The explosion killed nine Chinese engineers, who were working on the $ 4 billion Dasu hydroelectric dam. A month after the explosion, Pakistan blamed the attack on the Taliban, saying Afghan soil was used for the incident. Such incidents serve as an example of what uncontrolled terrorist groups with enormous power can do in disputed territories. The troubling aspect for China is the way the CCP and Jinping make key investment decisions in Southeast Asia, which are mostly forward looking. As a result, China has disbursed large loans to countries like Afghanistan and Pakistan to secure its BRI dream. However, such a forward-looking strategy often falls on its head when regimes can change overnight in unstable territories, and China must therefore, willingly or not, extend its support for the Taliban, a group which by its very nature is very erratic and poses a threat. to all investments made in Afghanistan by countries around the world. The Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP’s) unforeseen money shower in these disputed countries could eventually lead to a backfire at the BIS, further straining its own economy and people as the country recovers from the crisis. devastating impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. Although the CCP was quick to take the plunge and join the Taliban in recognizing their regime, the Taliban 2.0 government is uncharted territory. China has clearly undermined the significance of the 20-year US presence in Afghanistan. The exit of a superpower is not necessarily an opportunity for the supposed other. China must now carefully assess its support for the Taliban if it is to realize the ambitious Jinping Belt and Road initiative. –IANS arm/ (Only the title and image of this report may have been reworked by Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is automatically generated from a syndicated feed.)

