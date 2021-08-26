Trend of satisfaction with Jokowi’s performance declines, effects of pandemic management





The results of the Indonesian political indicators survey show a declining trend in public satisfaction with the performance of President Joko Widodo. Despite the downward trend, the majority of respondents are still happy with Jokowi’s performance. “About 59.2% are very satisfied and satisfied with the work of Joko Widodo as president,” said director of political indicators Burhanuddin Muhtadi, Wednesday (25/8). In detail, 51.2% of those questioned said they were quite satisfied with Jokowi’s performance. A total of 8.1% of those surveyed also said they were very satisfied with Jokowi’s performance. Meanwhile, respondents who were not satisfied with Jokowi’s performance reached 31.4%. The rest 7.1% of respondents said they were not at all satisfied. The indicator surveyed 1,220 people across Indonesia from July 30 to August 4, 2021. This survey used a simple random sampling method with an error tolerance level (margin of error) of approximately 2.9% and a confidence level of 95%. The declining trend in satisfaction with Jokowi’s performance has been observed since the pandemic. In September 2019, the level of satisfaction with the performance of Jokowi reached its highest level of 72%. This figure rose to 63% in February 2021. By April 2021, satisfaction with Jokowi’s performance had risen slightly to 64%. Then, this number should decrease further by 5 points to 59% in the last survey. In line with the level of satisfaction, the trend of public confidence in the president’s ability to weather the pandemic was also down 2.2% from last April. In the last survey, the trend in trust only reached 54.3%. Most of those polled or 67% believed that the policy of handling the Covid-19 virus epidemic caused more panic in the community, thus disrupting social and economic life. Only 25.6% felt that the management of the Covid-19 epidemic was appropriate. The perceptions in the management of this pandemic are also linked to the policies of social restriction. Based on the survey, up to 77.7% said they were satisfied with the policy of social restriction and believed that this policy had yet to be continued. However, on the other hand, 46.1% consider that the policy of social restriction is not satisfactory and is no longer necessary. Burhanuddin said those who agree with social restrictions tend to be happy with the president’s performance. “This is a very dilemma situation, as the social restrictions imposed will continue to erode the level of satisfaction with the president. However, if this is not done, it will increase the number of victims due to the pandemic,” he said. said Burhanuddin. Based on the results of the investigation, Burhanuddin assesses the danger alarm on the satisfaction level of Vice President Ma’ruf Amin which is below 50%. He advised Ma’ruf to be more active in helping the president. Material contributor: Mela Syaharani

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://katadata.co.id/yuliawati/berita/612637ea64b36/tren-kepuasan-terhadap-kinerja-jokowi-turun-efek-penanganan-pandemi The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos