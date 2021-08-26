Ministry Al Jourgensen Says Donald Trump’s Presidency Made George W. Bush “Look Like Kindergarten”





In a new interview with Higgo from “Distortion”, broadcast on Australian radio Triple M Hard N Heavy, MINISTRY official Al Jourgensen explained how Donald Trump’s presidency inspired some of the lyrics for the band’s upcoming album, ” Moral Hygiene “, as well as its predecessor,” AmeriKKKant “of 2018. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET):” I am just holding a mirror, and I would be remiss for not [to include him on the record]. Everyone says, “He’s not in the office anymore. Why do you still have to laugh at him? Well, no, that’s what I went through for four years. In fact, I had to really hold back both on the last album and on this album not to have it in every song, thus showing the greed, greed, corruption and manipulation of this administration. It made George Bush Jr. look like a kindergarten. It was something that was a test of democracy, of people’s right to vote, anything that still happens after or after the birth of the “orange goblin”. But I had to do it, because it was such a big part of the last four years of our lives. Not only in America we got inundated, but you got his tweets there because it’s all global social media now. So I thought I would be remiss if I didn’t at least give her a guest appearance. “

However, Jourgensen was quick to point out that Trump is “not the only problem” America has faced in recent years. “It’s the cancerous mole that goes through the skin, but the cancer is still underneath, and that’s basically what I’m trying to point out,” he explained. “Yes, that’s an unfortunate circumstance. In fact, it may be good in the long term for the prognosis to see the mole germinate or boil. You go to the doctor and find out that you have cancer. was just a mole, but the doctor tells you it’s much more than a mole. There it is. So he’s kind of the representative of the disease that we have on the planet right now. . “

Al went on to say that Trump “did not cause” division and hatred in America, but he “certainly brought it out” by opening the floodgates so all the fanatics hitherto locked up can get out. ‘outdoors. “People came out from under their rocks,” Jourgensen said. “At least [in the past] racism was behind closed doors in an alley. He brought it out into the open. But that’s not him. Trump is not smart enough to do this. It was straight out of the Russian playbook, the KGB divide and conquer playbook. If you don’t like capitalism, then eat it up. We don’t have to take charge of it. Instead of spending three trillion dollars on a nuclear war and wiping out half the planet, we can spend a few million dollars on a corrupt politician and buy Russian robots to take over the internet and fuel fake information. So they got more for their money until this war. “

He continued, “It’s a war, let’s be clear, it’s a war and they won the war. They won lock, stock and barrel. They fought a war and won for probably less than five hundred million. “We spent how many billions in Afghanistan and Iraq are using force. They are using social media and corrupt bribes. Half of our senators are bribed. So they got what they wanted.” They won. But you know what? I just think people, if you take their liberty away long enough and they wake up one day and they find out, ‘This sucks.’ I don’t care how many secret police you have or how many surveillance items you have. It’s the same. That’s why I think democracy will win eventually, but it’s a bumpy road, man.

“Moral Hygiene” is due out on October 1st via Nuclear Blast Records. The LP was recorded with engineer Michael Rozon (also behind the boards on “AmeriKKKant”) at Scheisse Dog Studio, Jourgensen’s home studio and creative lab. As with all MINISTRY albums, all songs are written and performed by Jourgensen.

Photo by Derick Smith

