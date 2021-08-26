Prime Minister Imran Khan “rebuked and then forgave me”, says Nazir Chohan





Punjabi PTI and MPA leader Nazir Chohan addressing a press conference. Geo News screenshot I have apologized to Prime Minister Imran Khan for my mistakes, Nazir Chohan said.

Prime Minister Imran Khan first “berated” and then “forgave me,” Punjab PTI and MPA chief Nazir Chohan said on Wednesday, referring to his outbursts against PTI members while supporting the pillar of the Jahangir Tareen party.

“I have apologized to the Prime Minister for my mistakes,” the lawmaker said in an interview with Geo News.

Chohan said he told the prime minister he was ashamed of his behavior and assured him that prime minister Imran Khan was his leader, after which the prime minister forgave him.

Chohan long regarded as a loyalist of PTI mainstay Jahangir Tareen had decided earlier this month to separate from the party’s divided faction.

Addressing a press briefing in Lahore alongside Punjabi prison minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan, after a sessional court granted him bail, Nazir said he no longer had “any association with the Tareen group “.

“Jahangir Tareen used me for his business and then threw me out,” he said.

Nazir said he was “never called” by Tareen when he needed it, as he went to court whenever Tareen was summoned.

“I considered him to be my boss, but he is not worthy of being called a,” Nazir said of Tareen.

In the meantime, today, lawmakers said they told the prime minister that “many people” wanted to leave the Tareen group and at least 11 “would announce their departure soon.”

He said he would organize a meeting of these 11 members with the Chief Minister of Punjab Usman Buzdar.

“The Prime Minister asked me to be active for the local elections,” he added.

Nazir Chohan’s legal problems

It is worth mentioning that Chohan made allegations challenging the religious beliefs of the PM’s accountability adviser, Shahzad Akbar, during a TV broadcast on May 19. Chohan had demanded that, based on these allegations, Akbar resign from his office.

At the time, Akbar was at the forefront of an investigation into the sugar crisis, which involved scrutiny of Tareen’s JDW sweets.

Akbar, in response, filed a complaint with the police the next day, then proceeded to register an FIR against Chohan on May 29.

The FIR said that given Akbar’s work to “ensure accountability,” such allegations which questioned Akbar’s religious beliefs were raised by Chohan.

“The said offense was committed to damage the reputation, body, property and spirit of the plaintiff and to provoke hatred in public towards the plaintiff, which put his life in danger”, reads the article. FIR.

Chohan was then arrested by police on July 27, but was released on bail later that day.

The case against Chohan was registered under section 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 189 (threat of injury to an official), 298 (making statements with deliberate intent to hurt religious feelings) and 153 (provocation to provoke a riot) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

A day later, however, he was arrested by the Federal Investigation Agency on a separate complaint filed by Akbar under Articles 11 and 20 of the PECA and r / w 298, 500, 505 (C), 506 of the PPC and 29 Telegraph Act.

Chohan has been accused of waging a malicious campaign against Akbar on social media.

While in the custody of the FIA, which secured 14 days of judicial detention for Chohan, the PTI MPA was taken to the Punjab Heart Institute (PIC) after his health deteriorated.

From the hospital, Chohan posted a video message admitting his mistake and apologizing to Akbar. Akbar forgave Chohan, also stamping a written reconciliation. There will be no objection to Nazir Chohan’s release on bail, read the document.

