Judge punishes Powell, other pro-Trump lawyers who claimed fraud – press enterprise





By Jan Wolfe | Reuters

WASHINGTON – A U.S. judge on Wednesday sanctioned Sidney Powell and other lawyers who sued in Michigan to overturn Democratic President Joe Biden’s election victory over Donald Trump, and suggested they might deserve to lose their license to operate. lawyer.

In a long-awaited written decision, U.S. District Judge Linda Parker in Detroit said pro-Trump lawyers, including Powell and prominent litigator Lin Wood, should have investigated more carefully the allegations of electoral fraud by the former Republican president before continuing.

Parker has formally requested that disciplinary bodies investigate whether pro-Trump lawyers should have their lawyer’s licenses revoked. The judge also ordered lawyers to attend classes on the ethical and legal requirements for filing legal claims and to reimburse election officials for expenses incurred in defending the lawsuit.

“This trial represents a historic and profound abuse of the judicial process,” Parker said in his ruling, adding that the case “was never a case of fraud – it was about undermining the people’s faith in our democracy. and degrade the judicial process to do so. “

The judge said Powell, Wood and other lawyers who worked with them “flouted their oath, flouted the rules and tried to undermine the integrity of the justice system along the way.”

Powell and Wood did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Powell represented the Trump campaign when he tried to overturn the November 3 presidential election in court. Her campaign distanced itself from Powell after she claimed without evidence at a press conference on Nov. 19 that electronic voting systems had transferred millions of ballots to Biden.

Parker dismissed the Michigan lawsuit last December, saying in a written decision that Powell’s election fraud allegations were “just speculation and conjecture” and that in any event, the Texas lawyer had waited too long to take legal action.

Powell claimed in a court hearing last month that she carefully considered her allegations of electoral fraud before proceeding, and that the only way to test them would have been a trial or an evidence hearing they have collected. His co-counsel has repeatedly requested such a hearing of the evidence.

Beginning in January, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and other government attorneys called on the judge to discipline pro-Trump lawyers, saying they filed a frivolous complaint full of typos and mistakes. factual errors and should be held accountable.

