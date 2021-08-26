“Ashamed and saddened” during the aggression of Minar-i-Pakistan: PM Imran – Pakistan





Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Wednesday he was “ashamed and saddened” by the assault of a woman TikToker by hundreds of men near Minar-i-Pakistan earlier this month, citing the lack of education appropriately as “very big reason for the destruction we see in society”.

In his first public remarks since the August 14 incident that sparked outrage across the country, the prime minister said that the incidents of harassment and sex crimes that are happening now are “not part of our culture or of our religion “.

He made the comments while addressing the Punjab Education Convention 2021 in Lahore.

“When I was young, no one would have thought that acts like this would happen [in Pakistan]. I have been all over the world; the respect for women that I saw growing up existed in Muslim countries but not in the West. A big reason for the destruction we see is that our children are not being raised properly, ”he noted.

Read: Outrage is too sweet a word for what Pakistanis feel about the assault of a woman by 400 men in Lahore

Prime Minister stressed the need to properly train children and teach them the Seerat-un-Nabi biographies of the Holy Prophet (pbuh) as he said that children’s exposure to things is greater than ever in history of humanity because of cell phones.

“It is very necessary to train our children and there is only one way to do it which makes them aware of the life of the Prophet [Muhammad], he said, adding that children should be educated on the qualities that distinguish the Prophet, including his honesty and righteousness.

Critique of the English-speaking system

At the start of his speech, Prime Minister Imran congratulated the government of Punjab for “doing what no other province does”. He called the provincial government’s work in the education sector “very important”, saying education had not been a priority for previous governments.

He strongly criticized the English education system, saying it was inherited from the British, who built such schools to “create in India a class of Indian color but who think like us (the British), about our attitudes and about through which we can rule such a large continent.

Speaking from his own experience, he recalled that when he graduated from Aitchison College and went to England to further his education, he felt like “I was made an English boy from the public school, not a Pakistani. I was removed from my culture and my religion through this education system. “

The Prime Minister said that after gaining independence from the British, Pakistan should have focused on correcting the education system and developing a system to “build the nation”.

Instead, three different education systems were formed: Madressahs, Urdu schools and English schools for a selected class, he added.

“The English medium [system] evolved in such a way that there was less emphasis on education and more on creating desi vilayati (local foreigners). The attitudes and mental slavery of another culture have been absorbed. “

The English system was not changed because politicians believed their children would be “privileged and gain status in society” because of it. As a result, English-speaking schools have been increased, he added.

Unique national program

“Our fault is that we have not developed a public education system. The private school system has made us slaves to another culture,” he said, calling the single national program a “very big change”.

He predicted that a time would come when people would realize that the One National Program was a “turning point.”

Analysis: dissecting the unique national curriculum

The Prime Minister also criticized the use of English in the functions, saying: “An entire function is organized in English because of two ambassadors and it is broadcast on television which is watched by the common man. people who don’t know English. “

He said that 80 percent of the country’s population did not understand English, wondering, “What are you telling them, that you are an inferior nation?”

He said that people’s self-esteem was “lowered” due to the fact that they held office in English rather than Urdu.

English should not be a “status symbol”, stressed the Prime Minister.

