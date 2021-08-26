What is the Emergency and Crisis Response Office? Review of the Trump Era Proposal





Shortly after the Taliban took control of Afghanistan, Fox News hosts and other media claimed that President Joe Biden crippled the United States’ ability to evacuate Americans from crises in the United States. foreigner by dismantling a Trump-era program.

The Biden administration said the Office of Emergency and Crisis Response, as the relatively obscure program was called, had never existed in a functional capacity – only that there were plans for it made in recent years. months of the Trump presidency, and that the Biden team abandoned those plans because the agency already had the same capabilities.

Little is known outside of government about the proposed office. But the account that emerged on Fox News and other media left a deceptive impression: that Biden’s State Department had cut a single, fully operational program meant to oversee all evacuations just weeks before the takeover. of the Taliban.

“As the Taliban gained traction, Biden’s incompetence team killed the Trump-era program to oversee the evacuation of Americans from crisis areas around the world,” the Fox News host said. Laura Ingraham on August 18.

Fox News analyst KT McFarland said, “They got rid of the one group that was ready to help with this great tragedy.” And in a statement to the National Pulse, Trump accused the Biden administration of canceling its “successful” program.

But how well the new office was installed – and how useful it may have been in the evacuation effort in Afghanistan – is not as clear as Ingraham, Trump and others have made it appear.

The contingency and crisis response office: finished before it really starts

The account surrounding the Office of Emergency and Crisis Response appears to come from an August 18 report from the Washington Free Beacon.

The website reported that an internal State Department memo from June, of which PolitiFact obtained a copy, approved the “termination” and “suspension of creation” of the proposed office. Other outlets quickly followed suit with similar reports.

But the comment broadcast to Fox News viewers left out the nuance included in early reports online that the State Department had said the proposed office was redundant and never fully operational.

“Not only would the proposed office not have introduced any new capability to the department, it was never officially established,” a State Department spokesperson said in a statement to PolitiFact and other media outlets. “Some administrative action was taken before its creation was put on hold, but the day-to-day operations of the team have not changed.”

The US military evacuated Americans and Afghans from Afghanistan on its flights, and the Pentagon recently ordered US airlines to provide commercial jets to assist them. The United States has evacuated 70,700 people from Afghanistan since Aug. 14, Biden said. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on August 25 that approximately 4,500 Americans had been evacuated since the airlift began and that approximately 1,500 remained in Afghanistan.

Evacuees from Afghanistan arrive at a temporary accommodation facility in Chantilly, Va., On August 22, 2021, after catching a flight at Dulles International Airport. (PA)

State Department spokesman Ned Price rejected the idea that it would ever be fully functional.

“We didn’t get rid of any desk,” Price said on August 19. “The office was never created. The office was proposed by the previous administration in its final days.”

Continued price:

“It is important to note that at the time of its design, it was not proposed to introduce new capabilities. And that may have been a cause for concern on a bipartisan basis on Capitol Hill. . Republicans and Democrats opposed it. In fact, the note explaining what this proposal was to do was actually self-explanatory in saying that it would not bring any new capability on board. So when this administration arrived, we looked into the matter. And we determined, just as legislators on a bipartisan basis had determined, that a new office, a whole new structure, was not the right way forward. “

How the idea came and went

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo briefed Congress on his plans to create the Emergency and Crisis Response Office in October 2020, a few weeks before the presidential election.

The intention was to avoid a repeat of the Benghazi attack in 2012, Pompeo told the National Review. The notification he sent to Congress said the office would provide “aviation, logistics and health support capabilities to the department’s operational offices,” the Washington Free Beacon reported.

But when the notification reached lawmakers in charge of the House foreign affairs committees and Senate foreign relations committees, they blocked the action, putting the notification on hold while they searched for more information.

A congressional aide to the Democratic leadership told PolitiFact that committees wanted to know more in part because the proposal came weeks before the election, and in part because it allegedly involved a rapid million-dollar realignment of resources.

Leslie Shedd, spokesperson for the Republicans on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said the party committee leadership lifted its grip after Pompeo answered their questions.

The wedges of the Democratic commissions remained in place. Pompeo made the proposal anyway, a State Department spokesperson told PolitiFact.

Some documents have been signed and filed, according to Republicans on the House Foreign Affairs Committee. And the State Department’s Foreign Affairs Handbook, an organizational guide for the agency, lists the office as being in effect January 3, when Trump was still in office.

But the State Department said only one staff appointment had been made: Dr William Walters, who had headed the directorate of operational medicine in the agency’s medical services office, had been appointed as the coordinator. of the new office.

When Biden took office, Blinken froze the creation of the office in an attempt to see him again. In the end, he decided to stop her.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks about Afghanistan during a State Department briefing August 25, 2021 in Washington. (PA)

“The CCR never worked, so it wouldn’t have been relevant to the current situation (involving Afghanistan),” said Joseph DeThomas, professor of international affairs at Penn State University, using an acronym for the office of the Trump era. DeThomas spent 32 years in the State Department and served as United States Ambassador to Estonia from 2001 to 2004.

“The State Department can do a lot, especially working with the US military, without a new bureaucratic structure,” DeThomas said.

OpMed and an overlapping mission

Some of the tasks of the proposed office fall under the Directorate of Operational Medicine, or OpMed.

“OpMed provides the platform and the people to save American lives around the world, especially in times of crisis,” Blinken told a Vanity Fair reporter who spent weeks following the team for a report. may. The unit, established in 2013, helped evacuate 100,000 Americans during the early stages of the pandemic, Blinken said.

OpMed is responsible for planning and executing medical emergency plans for “the safety of Head of Mission personnel engaged in high-risk environments around the world,” according to the department’s foreign affairs manual. State.

The OpMed team also maintains a permanent air capacity for medical evacuations, the rapid deployment of teams and equipment in emergencies and the evacuation of personnel and cargo from posts in crisis, the manual says.

Today, OpMed remains under the Office of Medical Services and has the same capabilities it had throughout the pandemic, the State Department told PolitiFact. It is headed by the same Dr William Walters who was the head of the Emergency and Crisis Response Office.

When a crisis like Afghanistan worsens, the State Department usually creates a task force with a number of offices, DeThomas said. The military and other agencies are also getting involved.

All of this makes it misleading for Ingraham and others to suggest that the Biden administration got rid of its only resources to evacuate Americans by pressing cancel the proposed office, said Camille Mackler, senior visiting immigration researcher at the Truman Center for National Policy.

“This effort is a massive interagency, interdepartmental effort,” Mackler said. “He wouldn’t have belonged to a specific department, let alone a sub-office.”

