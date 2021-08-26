Kabul retreat leaves UK on bridge to nowhere

Sign up for myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about UK foreign policy news.

The parallel with Suez may be inaccurate, but 65 years later the lessons for the UK are much the same.

Such was Washington’s fury against the Anglo-French attempt in 1956 to regain control of the Suez Canal that Dwight Eisenhower’s administration cut international lines of credit to London. Just to take stock, he then voted alongside the Soviet Union at the UN to condemn the UK’s military adventurism. Anthony Eden’s government quickly surrendered.

In Afghanistan, the defeat is shared, and the anger is on the British side. The way the West fled from Kabul harms Americans but humiliates their ally. The United States is powerful enough to ignore the blow.

The common thread running through Suez is a relationship which, to the British, has often seemed as long as it is special. After Brexit, Boris Johnson’s government hailed the UK as an independent player on the world stage. The withdrawal from Afghanistan, where among the allies the UK was the largest contributor to the US-led mission, revealed its complete dependence on Washington.

There have been a lot of bumps in the transatlantic relationship. Harold Wilson courageously rejected repeated requests to send British forces to Vietnam. Richard Nixon’s administration frozen intelligence cooperation when Edward Heath’s government dared to coordinate its policies with other Europeans before speaking to Washington. Ronald Reagan did not ask Margaret Thatcher before invading the Caribbean island of Grenada, a member state of the British Commonwealth of Nations. The United States has always counted interest before sentiment.

Given his complicity with Donald Trump, the populist Johnson was never going to be one of Joe Biden’s soul mates. His efforts to reverse Irish border arrangements in the Brexit Treaty with Brussels further angered a president proud of his Irish roots. Still, Biden’s casual indifference to the impact of the Afghan retreat could hardly have been more hurtful.

Johnson laid out his grand ambitions in an integrated foreign and defense policy review. Freed from its European straitjacket, “Global Britain” would rediscover the world. The policy would tilt towards the Indo-Pacific. The Navy’s new aircraft carrier, the Queen Elizabeth, would be sent to the South China Sea. The government would invest in advanced technologies.

The confident prose of the journal cast a veil over the absence of any attempt to identify difficult priorities and a glaring mismatch between grand aspirations and limited resources. Upon close inspection, it turned out that new ventures in cyberspace would be funded by downsizing the military and downsizing the Royal Air Force. Europe, inevitably at the heart of UK security interests, barely received a mention.

Queen Elizabeth was supposed to serve as an emblem of national prestige. The catch is that the defense budget cannot afford the cost of having enough F35 warplanes to sit on its deck. Carrying more planes flown by US Marines than by the RAF, it has become a metaphor for the UK’s unconditional loyalty to Washington.

The remoteness of Europe leaves Atlanticism as the only option. Where was “Global Britain” on the streets of Kabul, Johnson’s predecessor Theresa May asked contemptuously as the Taliban took control of the Afghan capital?

Suez broke Eden. The first lesson learned by Harold Macmillan, his successor, is that from now on the United Kingdom will exert its influence by claiming the role of America’s best friend. Macmillan concluded early enough, however, that playing Athens against Rome in Washington should be balanced with a voice in Europe. So began the process of the UK joining the EU.

Macmillan’s successors have often defined Britain’s role as that of a bridge between Europe and the United States, with the influence of one strengthening its authority in the other. The EU split has practically exploded European support. By limiting America’s role as a guarantor of world order, Biden has now removed the American pillar.

For a nation like Britain, rightly ambitious about the contribution it can make to international peace and security but, operating under inevitable economic constraints, the geopolitical facts are fairly straightforward. It needs strong ties to the most powerful democracy in the world and influence on its own continent.

Johnson, deeply suspicious in Berlin, Paris, Rome and Brussels and conspicuously ignored in Washington, now finds himself standing with arms flapping on a bridge to nowhere. Britain’s position in the world is by no means irreparable, but the task of restoring it will fall on a future Prime Minister.

