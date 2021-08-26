Murals mysteriously appear in Indonesia

One of them has the Internet error “404: not found” painted on the eyes of the Indonesian president Joko Widodo. Two others say “God, I’m hungry” and “The real plague is hunger”.

These are all murals and graffiti slogans that have been covered up in recent weeks in what activists say is the latest attack on free speech in the archipelago.

Observers say cryptic street art is emerging in reaction to the government’s handling of the COVID-19 outbreak. Jokowi, as the president is more commonly known, has presided over the response to the virus, including a halted vaccination program in which less than 12% of Indonesia270 million people received two doses.

The coronavirus has killed more than 128,000 Indonesians, infected more than 4 million and is taking a heavy toll on the economy, with 6.4 million people in the country lost their jobs in 2020.

“This indicates that the government is becoming more and more anti-critical, whether in the form of murals, tweets or t-shirt designs,” Nenden Sekar Arum, who works on freedom, told VICE World of expression for the rights group SAFENet. New.

Arum was referring to a designer whose apology for promoting a t-shirt with an error message on the internet was posted on behalf of someone who appears to work for a cybercrime patrol division. A tweet from the account adds a disturbing message: “We are keeping an eye on you. “

This photo taken on August 12, 2021 shows a mural depicting Indonesian President Joko Widodo with a “404: not found” network error message covering his eyes, in Tangerang, Banten, before his removal, as police launch an investigation. PHOTO: FAJRIN RAHARJO / AFP

Police were looking for those responsible for the main mural depicting Jokowi, which was spotted about 25 kilometers from the capital Jakarta, on the grounds that she insulted him as a symbol of the state. But the culprit has not yet been found. In addition to the internet error message covering the leader’s eyes, the mural also showed a serious-looking Jokowi sandwiched between red graffiti.

But human rights activists say the murals were the right of Indonesian citizens to express dissent. Shaleh Al Ghifari, who works at the Jakarta Legal Aid Institute, Recount local media that the provisions cracking down on defamation of the Indonesian president have been removed from the country’s penal code.

An artist involved in one of the Hunger murals told local media he had been approached by authorities and described the encounter as “quite intimidating”.

“We didn’t expect the police to come and get us,” said Deka Sike, one of the performers. Time. Sike said it took 15 artists four hours to finish the 12-meter-long graffiti on Hunger.

“It’s our way of expressing our feelings. “God, I’m hungry” expressed our lamentation to God. [The police] said they wouldn’t restrict our freedom of speech, but that’s exactly what they did by coming to our house and putting pressure on our family.

Authorities have said they will no longer pursue artists behind the murals, but critics fear the response has already created a chilling effect.

Artist Rahman Seblat, who came under pressure in 2013 over a mural about the effects of oil drilling, said officials were overreacting, but there were also lines to be drawn.

“As long as we make a mural that contains criticism, not insults, we don’t have to be afraid,” he told VICE World News.

This week, the debate reached Jokowi’s chief of staff, who said the chief was open to scrutiny, and dismissed claims that police were targeting those who expressed dissent through paintings. murals.

But he added that the president is “our parent whom we really have to respect”.

“Don’t talk casually, don’t say something casually through a sentence or picture,” he said. cited by local media as saying.

Additional translation by Annisa Nurul Aziza

