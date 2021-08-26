Afghanistan: why is Saudi Arabia silent on the Taliban takeover?





25 August 2021

When the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in 1996, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Pakistan were the first three countries to recognize the Taliban.

Following the recent Taliban takeover of the Afghan capital, Kabul, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said “the chain of slavery is over.”

The United Arab Emirates, meanwhile, granted asylum to President Ashraf Ghani.

A statement from the UAE Foreign Ministry said he welcomed President Ghani and his family in a humane manner.

Saudi diplomats have returned safely to the capital, Riyadh.

According to the Saudi News Agency, the government in Riyadh made the decision based on the precarious situation in Afghanistan. Yet Saudi Arabia has largely ignored developments in Afghanistan.

A week later, as the situation in Afghanistan worsened, on Monday Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi spoke by phone with the Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister.

The two ministers discussed the situation in Afghanistan, but reportedly did not raise the issue of the Taliban.

In this situation, why did Saudi Arabia, which in 1996 sided with the Taliban, refrained from doing so?

It is based on the Saudi-Taliban relationship between religion

Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are the most important countries in the world when it comes to Sunni countries. Saudi Arabia has historic ties with Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Saudi Arabia has been in contact with the Taliban for several years, but this relationship has been strained since talks between the United States and the Taliban began in Qatar in 2018.

However, experts believe that behind the scenes Saudi Arabia was playing a role in the negotiations.

Talmiz Ahmed, Ambassador of India to Saudi Arabia, said: “There have been good relations between Saudi Arabia and the Taliban over the past 25 years, and that is what saved them today. .

“Saudi Arabia has always viewed the Taliban, an Islamist movement, as an issue it supports,” said Talmiz Ahmed.

The Saudis were going to Afghanistan, and they were going to Saudi Arabia and even Umro, according to this diplomat.

Iran between Saudi Arabia and the Taliban

In the last 10 years, a strategic base has also been added to the friendship between Saudi Arabia and the Taliban, for religious reasons, and that is Iran.

Talmiz Ahmed said: “The rapprochement between the Taliban and Iran has grown over the past 10 years.

Iran has also started to help the Taliban financially and in training. Saudi Arabia and Iran have supported each other in the civil wars in Yemen, Lebanon and Syria.

The Saudis tried to bring Pakistan closer. But that did not happen. There is a 1,400 kilometer border between Pakistan and Iran.

People from both sides live there. In Pakistan, 20% of the population is Shia Muslims.

All of this is the reason Pakistan cannot take action against Iran. So the Saudis themselves started to draw closer to the Taliban.

According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), Saudi Arabia’s military budget in 2020 was $ 5,700 million, or 2.9 percent of the global military budget.

One of the reasons Saudi Arabia is spending so much money is its hostility to Iran.

Talmiz Ahmed says the friendship between Saudi Arabia and the Taliban has grown stronger over the past 10 years.

The two sides are still close, but the problem is that they have yet to make their differences public. Talmiz thinks the United States is behind.

American-Saudi-Taliban friendship

Researcher AK Pasha, of the Center for West Asian Studies at Jawaharlal Nehru University, agrees with Talmiz Ahmed on the aforementioned views on the relationship between the Taliban and Saudi Arabia.

In an interview with the BBC, he said from an American perspective, Saudi silence on the Taliban issue was important.

“In 1979, the Soviet Union entered Afghanistan and prepared the Mujahedin forces there. The governments of Saudi Arabia and Pakistan at the time supported the United States in preparing the troops.

Saudi Arabia has helped the United States with money for training. Osama was part of this army of Sunni fighters, including Bin Laden, who later became the leader of al-Qaeda.

Later, trained troops ruled Afghanistan from 1996 to 2001, spreading the ideology of terrorism around the world.

The attacks of September 11

He also explained that relations between the United States and Saudi Arabia had deteriorated since the attacks of September 11, 2001, which left 3,000 dead. Of the 19 hijackers, 15 were from Saudi Arabia.

Since then, the image of the world in Saudi Arabia has deteriorated.

In September 2016, the US Congress passed a law that allows US citizens to prosecute defendants in Saudi Arabia in connection with the September 11 attacks.

The White House and Saudi Arabia tried to block the bill, but failed. The Saudi government has even said that if the bill passes, it will end its investments in the United States.

What is forcing the United States and Saudi Arabia?

It is also true that no country has officially recognized the current Taliban regime.

It can be said that the statements from China and Pakistan are encouraging for the Taliban, but every country in the world is considering forming the government that the Taliban is planning to form.

Talmiz Ahmed said: “The relationship between Saudi Arabia and the United States has seen Donald Trump’s best season, compared to today. But Biden’s handling of relations has not become so xooganaynin.”

He thinks Biden’s decisions are to blame for what’s going on now. Talmiz Ahmed called Saudi Arabia’s silence strategic.

In fact, things are changing rapidly inside Afghanistan. Meanwhile, the Taliban have warned the United States to consider August 31 as the deadline for completing the evacuation.

Otherwise, she said she was prepared for the dire consequences of postponing what had been promised.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan’s Panjshir Valley, formed by an anti-Taliban group, has also become less talkative.

He is now awaiting the announcement of the new Taliban government and its functioning.

Experts say Saudi Arabia does not want to precede the formation of the government. So the story sounds like a saying that most Somalis use: let’s wait and see what happens.

