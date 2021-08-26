Saihanba Spirit: Xi Jinping hails China’s ecological efforts

00:47

Decades ago, no one would have imagined that Saihanba – the once barren land in northern China’s Hebei Province – would become the world’s largest man-made forest. China has done it. Saihanba now has an 80 percent forest cover, which can conserve and purify 137 million cubic meters of water each year, an achievement hailed “great” by Chinese President Xi Jinping. “It is a model in the history of the ecological civilization of the world,” he said during his recent two-day tour of Hebei.

During his trip, Xi learned about the management and protection of the forest farm, as well as Hebei’s coordinated efforts to conserve its mountains, rivers, forests, farmlands, lakes and grasslands, and fight against the desertification. The president stressed the importance of developing the green economy and promoting ecological progress, urging to pursue the “Saihanba spirit”, a term attributed to generations of farm workers who have kept their mission in mind. , worked hard and pursued green development. Xi urged workers at Saihanba Forest Farm to better understand ecological conservation and continue their hard work for new achievements.

Xi encourages older people to stay active in the labor market

Faced with a rapidly aging workforce in a continuously expanding economy, Xi encouraged more older people to “stay active” in the labor market during the inspection of the Binhe Community Service Center. Xi suggested that these “young seniors” take part in tasks such as community volunteer jobs. According to the National Bureau of Statistics of China, there are currently 264 million people aged 60 and over, or 18.7% of the total population. The trend – according to many – could potentially pose a threat to the world’s second-largest economy. Read more: Graphics: Is China Ready for an Aging Population? China is gradually raising the retirement age The country has explicitly indicated in its 14th five-year plan (2021-2025) that it will raise the legal retirement age “in a progressive, flexible and differentiated manner” to adapt to this “new normal”. During his visit, Xi also stressed the need to achieve this year’s main goals for the country’s economic and social development. He stressed the need to strike a balance between the prevention and control of COVID-19 and economic and social development, and between development and security, to promote high-quality development and strive to achieve the main social and economic objectives and tasks for this year to ensure a good start to the 14th five-year plan. Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, said a new philosophy of development in a comprehensive and faithful manner must be put into practice.

Xi calls for preservation and development of cultural heritage

In the famous hill station of Chengde, a UNESCO World Cultural Heritage Site, Xi learned about its history and the preservation efforts there. The complex has important historical meanings for the communication between different ethnic minority groups, the adaptation of religion and society, the preservation and development of cultural heritage, as well as the peaceful coexistence between man and nature, Xi stressed.

Chinese President Xi Jinping conducts field research on cultural heritage preservation and development at Chengde Mountain Resort during an inspection visit to Chengde, north China's Hebei Province, August 24, 2021. / Xinhua

He also underlined the cultural trust and unity between multiethnic groups. The Chinese president then visited Puning Temple, a famous Buddhist temple near the resort, and the Chengde Museum.

Xi: from “rural revitalization” to “revitalization of industry”