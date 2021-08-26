IDEF 2021: ASFAT unveils the convertible version of Hisar OPV





The OPV model on display at IDEF was equipped with three different types of missiles. (Photo: author)

ASFAT’s design concept envisions a full set of weapons and sensors that could be installed on OPVs to enhance their capabilities in a conflict scenario,

At the IDEF 2021 event, Turkish shipbuilding company ASFAT presented a convertible variant of the Hisar OPV class. The model on display featured heavier armament than the base design, which is armed with a variety of guns of different calibers. The new variant includes eight anti-ship missiles, four HISAR air defense missiles, four UMTAS laser-guided missiles and two DSH rockets, in addition to other weapons. According to an audiovisual presentation on the ASFAT stand, the OPV will be equipped with Yakamos hull sonar, an EO system, LPI radar (low probability of interception) and fire control radar , in addition to Aselsan’s MAR-D air radar. surface search radar. The OPV will also be equipped with countermeasures against torpedoes. ASFAT officials explained to shepherd the purpose of the extended role equipment. While the OPV can perform its duty with few weapons in peacetime, it can be quickly equipped with sensors and weapons in times of conflict. HisarThe – class OPVs will have a total length of 108.2 m with a beam of 14.8 m, displacing 2,985 t. The main power will come from a gas turbine and two diesel engines (CODAG configuration), delivering a top speed of over 26 kt. The operational range at economical speed will be 4000 NMi. The ship has a hangar and a flight deck to accommodate a 5-ton helicopter, as well as a drone. Steel for the first ship, the future TCG Akhisar, was cut on August 15. The ceremony took place at the same time as the launch of the first PN MILGEM corvette. During the ceremony, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the country will build ten OPVs to meet the needs of its navy, with the first delivery in May 2023. Turkish Navy Chief Adnan Ozbal added: “With the commissioning of OPVs, destroyers and frigates which are more heavily armed and more expensive to operate will be relieved of their responsibilities and their lives will be prolonged. In addition, if new weapons and systems are required, it will be possible to integrate them into the ship and further develop their capabilities and potential. ‘

