How many people attended the Trump rally in Alabama? Secret services give an estimate





Former President Donald Trump staged the largest political rally in Alabama history, the state’s Republican Party said on Wednesday.

In a statement by State Party President John Wahl, the GOP said up to 50,000 people attended the rally in Cullman County. More than a million people also watched an online feed of the event, the GOP said.

The US Secret Service estimated the crowd at 45,000, according to Deputy Chad Whaley of the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office also posted an estimate of 45,000 people on its Facebook page.

Whaley said Cullman’s sheriff’s office had not made its own estimate of the size of the crowd.

Related: Trump Rally in Alabama: Loyalists Hear Former President in Cullman

The Alabama Republican Party also said a state record of $ 1.17 million in contributions and pledges was also collected at a reception over the weekend.

We are very excited about what we have accomplished together this weekend, Wahl said in the statement. The Trump Rally was the biggest political event I have ever seen in the state of Alabama, and it shows the people’s passion for our county and the conservative values ​​that the Republican Party stands for.

The Republican Party is committed to fighting for the people of Alabama and we are delighted that Donald Trump has joined us in launching our campaign to take back the House and Senate. It’s not easy to break fundraising records, but it’s important that Republicans have the resources we need to challenge the Democratic Party and the socialist agenda that is being imposed on the people of Alabama.

I am grateful to everyone who helped make Saturday such a great and historic night for the state of Alabama, especially our donors and President Trump, who continue to make Alabama a priority. This rally is just the beginning of our fight to restore America.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.al.com/news/2021/08/how-many-people-attended-trump-rally-in-alabama-secret-service-gives-estimate.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos