FM Qureshi stresses need for “close coordination” on Afghanistan during regional diplomatic tour – Pakistan





Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday stressed the need for “close coordination” on the situation in Afghanistan as he embarked on a regional diplomatic tour in four countries.

A day earlier, Qureshi left for a visit to Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and Iran to share Pakistan’s perspective on the latest developments in the neighboring war-torn country.

During his meeting with Uzbek Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov in Tashkent, Qureshi discussed the regional security situation, in particular the development of the situation in Afghanistan, according to a statement from the Foreign Ministry (OF).

“Underlining Pakistan’s support for an inclusive political configuration, the foreign minister noted that peace in Afghanistan would bring stability to the region, promote trade and facilitate people-to-people ties,” the FO statement said.

“It was therefore important for Afghanistan’s neighbors to coordinate closely on the situation in Afghanistan.

The two also discussed ways to strengthen bilateral ties, which they said had turned into a “strategic partnership” due to recent frequent high-level exchanges.

They agreed to follow the implementation of the decisions taken during the recent visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Uzbekistan.

“The two foreign ministers agreed to continue consultations to advance the common goals of a peaceful, prosperous and connected region,” the FO statement said.

Later in the day, Qureshi also met with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev during which he conveyed warm greetings from Prime Minister Imran and reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to strengthen bilateral relations in all areas of mutual interest.

For his part, President Mirziyoyev described his country’s relations with Pakistan as “important”. He stressed that Uzbekistan wanted to develop links with Pakistan, especially in the areas of transport and connectivity, according to a statement from FO.

He agreed with Qureshi that “regional connectivity, trade and economy will be further improved with peace in Afghanistan.”

The president was eager to meet Prime Minister Imran on the sidelines of the upcoming SCO summit in Dushanbe next month to discuss issues of mutual concern, the FO statement added.

Visit to Tajikistan

During his meeting with Tajikistan’s Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin, FM Qureshi underlined the importance of continued international engagement on Afghanistan as a shared responsibility.

He briefed his Tajik counterpart on Pakistani policy aimed at supporting an inclusive political solution in Afghanistan and expressed hope that the Afghan leadership would reach a viable solution, according to the FO statement.

He added that FM Muhriddin appreciated Qureshi’s initiative to reach out to Afghanistan’s neighbors for a coordinated approach and the two foreign ministers agreed to keep in close contact.

Qureshi also appreciated Tajikistan’s role during his presidency of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

He also said that Prime Minister Imran is keen to visit Tajikistan for the next SCO summit in September.

During his visit to Tajikistan, FM Qureshi also appealed to President Emomali Rahmon and continued to stress the importance of a coordinated approach to achieve the “shared goals of a connected region” with which the Tajik President agreed. .

The foreign minister further said that Pakistan and Tajikistan could benefit enormously from a peaceful and stable Afghanistan in terms of enhanced economic cooperation and connectivity, according to the FO statement.

During the appeal, FM Qureshi conveyed warm greetings from Prime Minister Imran Khan and reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to strengthen relations in all areas of mutual interest.

The Tajik president in turn said he looked forward to receiving the prime minister at the SCO summit next month.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1642567/fm-qureshi-emphasises-need-for-close-coordination-on-afghanistan-in-regional-diplomacy-tour

