



Prior to the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, Donald Trump was Betfair’s third 7-1 sportsbook pick to win the 2024 US presidential election.

After the takeover, Trump’s odds fell to 5-1 in the UK-based book, where the former president is tied with Vice President Kamala Harris as the 5-1 second pick behind President Joe Biden, who remains the favorite +333 to win. a second term.

At these odds, a bettor would win $ 333 on a $ 100 bet on Biden if reelected or $ 500 on a $ 100 bet on Trump or Harris if either of them wins the 2024 election.

Trump’s chances of becoming the Republican candidate in 2024 have also plummeted at Betfair, falling from the frontrunner +275 to +225 against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (+450).

The presidential odds are similar at Ladbrokes sportsbook in London, where Biden is a +350 favorite, followed by Harris (4-1) and Trump (5-1).

“I would say one of those three will be the next president,” said longtime Las Vegas gambler Jimmy Vaccaro. “It’s far too early. We’re only at training camp. Lots of things can happen. But I think those three will be in the mix.

Betting on the election is still not allowed on US sports betting. But Vaccaro, a South Point odds specialist, recently posted odds on Twitter for entertainment purposes only after responding to countless calls about the 2020 election odds.

“I can’t begin to tell you what the response was,” he said. “People from other countries were calling. We as a country are letting a big blow go.

“It’s a shame that the rest of the world is taking bets on this and we can’t. It does not mean anything.”

Vaccaro, 75, and other Las Vegas bookies agree that the amount of bets, or the amount of money wagered, on the presidential election would eclipse Super Bowl action, which generated $ 136.1 million of paris in February in Nevada alone.

Vaccaro made Biden the +450 favorite, Trump the second pick 6-1, and Harris the third pick 7-1. He scored former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley as a 25-1 long shot.

“There will always be a dark horse that springs up later,” he said.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at [email protected] Follow @ tdewey33 on Twitter.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reviewjournal.com/sports/betting/trump-betting-odds-to-win-2024-presidential-election-drop-2426760/

