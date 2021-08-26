Climate change: Cambo oilfield plan is iconic move that will show whether Boris Johnson and Nicola Sturgeon are serious about global warming Dr Richard Dixon





< class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:53.3605%"/> Scotland, UK and the world must quickly phase out oil and gas production in order to tackle climate change (Photo: Keystone / Getty Images) Now Cambo, and the future of oil and gas in general, has skyrocketed the political agenda with Boris Johnson embarrassed on TV when he had to admit he didn’t know, 80,000 objections have filed in Downing Street, with Labor saying it should be scrapped, Nicola Sturgeon writing to Johnson to say it should be reviewed in light of climate change, and the Scottish Tory leader accusing the SNP of having an extremist position. After the PM had to admit that he did not know any of the details of Cambo’s proposal during a visit to Scotland, he was asked again the next day, but was hesitant about not being able to break the contracts and is move on. Register now to our Opinion newsletter Register now to our Opinion newsletter Sir Keir Starmer also came to visit Scotland and made it very clear that the Cambo field should not be mined. He also said that there should be a specific timetable for the phase-out of oil and gas production. Nicola Sturgeon was approached in Cambo by young climate activists during a carnival in Glasgow. She declined to rule it out, but then wrote Boris Johnson to tell him that this and all similar pending developments should be reviewed to see if they are in line with climate change commitments. Read more < style="display:block;padding-top:74.6032%"/> Read more Development work on the proposed Cambo oil field site postponed until next year That’s great, and one of the main things we’ve been calling for for several years, but in her letter she linked this review to the UK government’s new idea of ​​a climate compatibility checkpoint. This is weak because the checkpoint is not yet finalized but the current project would let Cambo pass because the permit is only for exploration. The letter from the FM says we can’t go on as usual and need a quick and fair transition, but stops before saying Cambo shouldn’t go ahead and official policy Scottish government remains to get out the last possible drop of oil. The letter of course tries to draw the fine line between real action that would reduce climate emissions and not scare the electorate. It implicitly allows for the possibility of issuing new oil and gas licenses, a process that could resume next year. If you think we might have to cancel or restrict some existing licenses due to climate change, it doesn’t make sense to issue new licenses. Even though the FM has made only half-hearted steps in the right direction, that was enough to prompt Conservative leader Douglas Ross to make an extremist remark. Meanwhile, Scottish Office Minister David Duguid was so desperate to get away with it in a radio interview that he said we could extract the oil but keep it in barrels rather than use. Ahead of the November climate conference, Cambo’s proposal became the iconic symbol of the UK and Scottish governments’ awareness of climate change, and the door to further debate on the need to phase out production quickly. of oil and gas. Dr Richard Dixon is Director of Friends of the Earth Scotland A message from the editor: Thank you for reading this article. We depend on your support more than ever, as the change in consumption habits caused by the coronavirus is having an impact on our advertisers. If you haven’t already, consider supporting our trusted and verified journalism by purchasing a digital subscription.

