PM Imran to share government’s three-year performance report on Thursday – Pakistan





Posted on Aug 25, 2021 8:07 PM

The 251-page report will provide an overview of the achievements of 44 public bodies

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Imran Khan will highlight his government’s main achievements after three years in office on Thursday.

The Prime Minister will launch the triennial performance report which provides an overview of the efforts of each ministry and division to facilitate the common man in line with the vision of Naya Pakistan at a ceremony to be held at the Congress Center.

The 251-page report will provide an overview of the achievements of 44 government agencies, including ministries, divisions and departments. Besides defining the baseline of each sector, it also focuses on key objectives, updates on initiatives, long-term strategies, legislative policy framework and ongoing projects.

The content was explained using infographics and relevant facts and figures.

Upon coming to power in August 2018, Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf government faced many “legacy challenges,” including financial instability, poverty, and inadequate education and health facilities.

However, in three years, the development path has added several feathers to the government’s hat, notably supporting the COVID-19 situation by going for the “smart lockdown strategy”. Pakistan was recently ranked by The Economist as the “third best performing country” for managing the pandemic. The delivery of 30 million doses of vaccine across the country and self-sufficiency in the manufacture of personal protective equipment are key achievements.

To uplift the common man, the government has launched projects such as the Naya Pakistan Housing Program for Affordable Housing for Low Income Groups, the Ehsaas Program for Social Security, and the Kamyab Jawan Program to impart skills to young people to help them find a job.

