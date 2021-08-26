Politics
Educators engage students with immersive learning tools
Verizon Innovative Learning HQ Provides Free Access to Next-Generation Learning for All
Northampton, MA
By: Ayana Byrd
After completing a school year like no other, educators now have the opportunity to reflect on the steep learning curve they faced and overcome when education became distant. In preparation for the 20212022 academic year, teachers will have at their disposal a remarkable new resource: Verizon Innovative Learning Headquarters, an online education portal that offers lesson plans, accredited professional development and next-generation learning for everyone to ensure no student is left behind. Its part of Citizen Verizon, the company’s responsible business plan for economic, environmental and social progress. The initiative supports Verizons’ digital inclusion goal to help deliver digital skills training to 10 million young people by 2030.
The free site provides educators, students and parents with engaging educational material, including innovative learning apps such as UNSUNG, Mappers Delight, 5G Covet and Visceral Science, the Career Day app and accredited professional development offerings. focused on integrating technology into the classroom through the teacher. Training courses. The portal guarantees accessibility through educational content compatible with a wide variety of devices. In the video above and the text below, early users of the Verizon Innovative Learning HQ portal resources discuss how they have energized their programs and their students’ interest in STEM education.
Using future-oriented technology to bear witness to history
Long before Christopher Green became a US history teacher at Jeremiah Rhodes Middle School in San Antonio, Texas, he was a boy growing up in the city who struggled to see his experience reflected in textbooks. . So when he became a teacher, he knew what needed to change. And thanks to UNSUNG, he has the ability to make it happen.
Created by NYC Movers and Shakers, the UNSUNG augmented reality app offers an interactive experience where students move through 3D puzzles and meet and learn about iconic black women of the Harlem Renaissance. Correct answers unlock different rooms that students can enter and explore the person’s life even more.
Green used UNSUNG in his six history lessons during blended learning. It is important that my black and brown students see themselves in the program. UNSUNG puts them in this experience in a way that makes it more tangible, he says. One of the important things about using technology in the classroom is finding ways in which students can be creators and tell stories about themselves and their ancestors.
Herman Fayad, Verizon Innovative Learning Coach in Rhodes, is excited to see how technology like the one used in UNSUNG will continue to advance education in its schools. The past year has been productive because we’ve learned what technology has to offer, he says. Now we can enter the 20212022 school year and continue to refine and improve.
Hands-on learning at home
Switching to distance learning was a challenge for most educators, but Anita Venter encountered an additional hurdle. The seventh and eighth grade STEAM teacher at Ralston Intermediate School in Garden Grove, Calif., Typically works in the classroom on hands-on automation, robotics, design and modeling projects that require supplies that cannot be replaced by a computer screen.
But Venter didn’t panic, she turned to what had worked well before the pandemic, the Verizon Innovative Learning HQ STEM activities created through a partnership between Verizon and Project Lead The Way (PLTW), which provides teachers with country of free interactive STEM activities for Kindergarten to Grade 12. She knew the quality and had confidence in it, and found that additional content had been added to support distance learning. It was a very easy transition. They did a really good job updating the software with videos and distance learning tips, she says.
For the 2020-2021 school year, Venter tapped into the 3D printing and wearable programs, sending students supplies for the design of bubble wands, name tags, and a Saint-themed project. Valentin which involved making wearable hearts from felt, wire and lights. For the printables, she loaded the students’ designs into her classroom’s 3D printers while her students were away, and sent their completed projects home. Project-based and hands-on learning brings education to life, Venter says.
The sweet sound of success
Many students of Rebecca Yaples at Bayside Middle School in Virginia Beach, Va., Want to be rappers when they grow up. So when Yaple, who mentors the Verizon Innovative Learning Lab and teaches math in grades seven and eight, needed a way to reward some of her hardest-working students, she turned to the app. Art Beats & Tech. Created by GRX Immersive Lab, it helps students collaborate through virtual reality to produce music and spoken word. It gave them hope, pleasure and discovery along the way, says Yaple.
Yaple is excited to reintroduce technology this school year. The group’s teacher even tries to create a music club. It will be an opportunity to say, Here is an hour after school where your only mission is to build. Go ahead and collaborate, says Yaple. And although she uses the app with students with a demonstrated interest in music, she believes it’s a rich learning resource for everyone, giving lessons in physics, math, and entrepreneurship. It’s a great tool for someone who doesn’t know anything, that’s where I started!
Out of this learning world
Most educators want their students to take what they learn in the classroom and use it to take over the world. But Jose Gonzalez, a Verizon Innovative Learning coach at Davis Middle School in Compton, Calif., Wants his students to leave this world. My dream is for there to be a colony on Mars, and for them to have faces that look like my kids because they’ve been exposed to these STEM opportunities, he says.
If life takes them to another planet, they’ll be well prepared thanks to the Visceral Science app that Gonzalez has incorporated into his hybrid learning lessons. The application, created in partnership with World Science Festival and Columbia university, uses virtual reality to help students explore stars, planets, black holes and entire galaxies.
Gonzalez and his students used the app to think about what life might be like for Earthlings living on Mars. The children recreated the surface of Mars based on NASA topographic maps. Then rovers built to explore the surface; some tomatoes planted after comparing the soils of Earth and Mars; two built biodomes, he enumerates. In another class on equity and social issues, students discussed what a truly representative government would look like on Mars. They even created a coin out of recycled plastic.
Gonzalez says Visceral Science is the opposite of how he learned science, using decades-old textbooks that lacked meaningful advancements. Discoveries are added as soon as they occur. So kids are learning now, not something from 10 years ago, he says. It’s about experiencing science, not just reading it, but actually living it. This is what the futures will look like.
These tools and more are available to everyone across the country through the Verizon Innovative Learning HQ Portal.
