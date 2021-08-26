Supreme Court orders Biden to restore policy on monstrous migrants as if he didn’t win election





In the age of the 24-hour news cycle, it can be hard to remember what happened last week, let alone months ago. So just as a reminder for those in need, in November 2020 there was a big presidential election between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, and the guy who wears the aviators won. With us so far? A few months later, Trump left the White House for Mar-a-Lago and Biden moved in, and since then Biden has served as president, while Trump is a private citizen who interrupts memorial services. In other words, on January 20, 2021, Trump ceased to have any power whatsoever, while Biden, who again is our current president, has it all (subject to all three branches of government, etc. .). Who should you remind yourself of all this, you might ask? Isn’t everyone aware that Joe Biden is now president and that Trump is just a guy who could go to jail? The answer is no, not everyone is. And it’s not just the last guy on the job that’s having a hard time coming to terms with that fact; it’s the US Supreme Court, which just handed down a ruling ordering Biden to reinstate one of Trump’s most monstrous policies.

Specifically, the court’s conservatives on Tuesday rejected the Biden administration’s request to suspend the re-application of the Trumps Remain in Mexico policy, which a lower court had ordered despite the disastrous effect it would have on interstate relations. -United and Mexico, not to mention the horrible effect. on people trying to enter the United States legally, who would likely be victims of rape, kidnapping and possibly murder.

By NBC News:

The Justice Department asked the court late last week to delay reinstating the policy, known as Stay in Mexico, arguing in its brief that the policy had been dormant for over a year and that its abrupt recovery would damage U.S. relations with vital regional partners. , seriously disrupt its operations on the southern border and threaten to create a diplomatic and humanitarian crisis.

The policy was intended to deter asylum seekers, but critics argue that it denies people the legal right to seek protection in the United States and forces them to wait in dangerous Mexican border towns. It forces asylum seekers to stay in Mexico until their US court dates, and it previously left tens of thousands of Central American migrants waiting in tent cities in places like Matamoros , in Mexico, where they were often subjected to thefts, kidnappings and assaults. .

As a former asylum officer told This American Life in 2019, you are literally sending people back to be raped and killed. It is what it is.

As NBC News notes, Biden suspended the policy on his first day in office and the Department of Homeland Security announced in June that it was ending it for good. But in reality, it has barely worked since March 2020, as it wasn’t necessary after a public health order allowed the Trump administration to essentially refuse anyone crossing the southwest border. The Biden administration had argued in submissions that the president clearly had the power to determine immigration policy and that Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas had the discretion to decide whether to return asylum seekers to the Mexico. But the Supreme Court apparently thought the opposite!

The attorneys general for Missouri and Texas have sued the Biden administration to restore the policy, saying the high number of asylum seekers weighed on states without DHS being able to detain them. Texas and Missouri have also argued that the Biden administration failed to follow proper administrative procedures to end the policy. The Biden administration appealed to the Supreme Court for an emergency stay of the order, but the court denied the stay on Tuesday night because the applicants did not show a likelihood of success that they would win their claim cancellation policy.

Experts in law and public policy reacted indignantly to this bizarre move. Georgetown professor Don Moynihan tweeted: We have a good legal system, where the Supreme Court gives GOP presidents great leeway to imagine new ways to restrict immigration in a way that violates international law, but says Democratic presidents do not have the power to overturn these policies. Vox lawyer and correspondent Ian Millhiser called the move one of the most sweeping decisions of my life. Slate Courts and legal columnist Mark Joseph Stern wrote: Absolute insanity. The Conservative majority in SCOTUS has repeatedly overturned lower court injunctions so Trump could implement his immigration agenda. Now he leaves a single district court judge to dictate the foreign policy of the Biden administration. It’s beyond scandalous … It’s one of the most lawless things SCOTUS has ever done.

The case will now be heard by an appeals court and could return to the Supreme Court, which is likely of little comfort to asylum seekers, given that MO courts apparently must let Trump rule in absentia.

More great stories from Vanity Fair

How the women abandoned by the United States in Afghanistan Billionaire Leon Black flew a Russian model to meet Jeffrey Epstein Inside the fury and fantasy of Donald Trumps Florida How Rudy Giuliani went from holy mayor of 9/11 to 2021s haunted ghoulHow a New Jersey town became a magnet for the media eliteIs Ron DeSantiss Fox News’ obsession backfires on Florida? Congress To Get Their Hands On Possible Evidence Of Trumps Many Alleged Crimes Join Vanity Fair To Receive Full Access To VF.com And The Full Online Archives Now.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vanityfair.com/news/2021/08/supreme-court-donald-trump-joe-biden-remain-in-mexico The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos