Azerbaijani support underpins Turkey’s ambitions in the South Caucasus

Turkey is stepping up defense cooperation with Azerbaijan as it seeks to double the military success of last year’s war between Azerbaijan and Armenia. As skirmishes along the Armenian-Azerbaijani border increased in recent weeks, there was even speculation that Turkey was on the verge of forging a joint military force with Baku. Turkey has helped Azerbaijan to emerge victorious from the six-week conflict over the Nagorno-Karabakh region and wants to capitalize by further strengthening its influence in the South Caucasus.

Under President Recep Tayyip Erdogans in power of the Justice and Development Party (AKP), Turkey has made no secret of its thirst for a greater role in parts of the Arab Middle East, Libya and the United States. Eastern Mediterranean. But if it pushes too far into the Caucasus, it risks upsetting Russia, which sees the region as its own historic backyard.

Symbolized by the popular motto of a nation, two states, Turkey and Azerbaijan, have maintained close ties since Baku declared independence in 1991. The countries are predominantly Muslim, share ethnic and cultural similarities, and are related by strong economic interests.

A chronic and shared concern between the two thwarts Armenia’s regional ambitions. Turkey and Armenia have no diplomatic relations and a history of hostility dating back a century.

Ties between Ankara and Baku have deepened after Turkey gave support to Azerbaijan during last year’s conflict. Ankara supplied the Azeri forces with armed Bayraktar TB2 drones which were used with devastating effect against Armenian troops.

The war ended with a deal brokered by Russia in November and resulted in Bakus’ military victory over several towns and nearly 300 settlements and villages. At least 5,000 soldiers and more than 140 civilians have been killed in the fighting, which has also displaced tens of thousands of people. The result was a blow to Armenian claims to the region that spanned nearly three decades.

Signs that the tensions are far from over, there have been pockets of fighting along the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan in recent weeks. On August 1, the Azeri Defense Ministry said elements of the Armenian army had targeted its positions and Baku responded with retaliatory fire. In early August, at least three Armenian soldiers died and two Azeri soldiers were injured in clashes in the Azerbaijani district of Kalbajar.

All of this may have fueled reports in the Turkish media that a joint Azerbaijan-Turkey force was imminent. Speculation was later dismissed, after it turned out that the source of the confusion was a poor translation of a statement by Turkish parliament speaker Mustafa Sentop at the Baku declaration signing ceremony on July 28. between Turkey, Azerbaijan and Pakistan. But the prospect of a joint army had seemed plausible given that military cooperation between Ankara and Baku has grown steadily since the conflict.

Ankara is adamant that it cannot lose its influence over the Nagorno-Karabakh colony and seeks to strengthen its role as guardian in the South Caucasus. At the end of June, the Turkish and Azeri military conducted joint exercises in Baku involving military personnel, tanks and drones. Similar bilateral exercises took place last year, made possible by a 2010 agreement that made cooperation mandatory when either country faced aggression from a third state or group of countries. ‘States.

Turkey and Azerbaijan signed the Shusha Declaration in July, named after the city in the Nagorno-Karabakh region that Azerbaijan now controls, affirming a common commitment to defense cooperation, stability and prosperity in the region. A central concern is the restructuring and modernization of their armed forces.

Rumors that Turkey is considering building a military base in Azerbaijan are of concern to Russia, which has its own base in Armenia. Moscow has deployed 2,000 peacekeepers in the region and wishes to maintain a monopoly on the balance of power there. On July 20, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev met Vladimir Putin in Moscow for the second time this year to discuss the post-war peace deal and the way forward.

Russia is not the only one interested in the progress of the ceasefire agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Brussels seeks to revive the Minsk Group under the auspices of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, paving the way for the United States and France (as Minsk co-chairs) to take on a more mediating role. important. From their perspective, the conflict has not been resolved once and for all. European Council President Charles Michel said in July during a visit to Yerevan that the status of Nagorno-Karabakh should also be discussed. For years, Azerbaijan has expressed frustration with the stalled Minsk process and does not wish to assign it a meaningful role in the border demarcation process with Armenia.

In recent years, Turkish foreign policy has prioritized the creation of a mix of regional organizations, local pacts and summits as potential counterweights to multilateral organizations and established Western powers like Russia and Iran. For example, the recent trilateral agreement with Pakistan and Azerbaijan or reports earlier this year on reviving Turkey-Israel relations through Azeri mediation. Turkey recently hinted at a new six-state platform to support peace in the Caucasus, which would include Turkey, Azerbaijan, Russia, Iran, Georgia and Armenia. Turkey is keen to sign a success story in shaping its otherwise resentful foreign policy and amid its domestic economic woes and falling currency.

But in the context of a burgeoning bilateral military pact between Ankara and Baku, Russia and neighboring states are reluctant to adhere to its rhetoric on regional cooperation. Peripheral states have always handled their relations with Russia cautiously, wary of the consequences of a misstep. As Turkey tries to tinker with the regional balance of power, it is unclear exactly what it can accomplish beyond its secure alliance with Azerbaijan.

