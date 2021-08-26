Jokowi-like mural with masks in his eyes appears in Bandung

Bandung, CNN Indonesia –

Wall criticism has continued to appear in various places lately. In Bandung, West Java, a mural with a male figure resembling President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) appears on the Pasupati flyover or flyover.

The appearance of this mural is believed to be related to the state of the community during the current Covid-19 pandemic. The wall story conveyed is always linked to the feelings of the inhabitants who criticize the situation in the management of the pandemic.

Wednesday (25/8), CNNIndonesia.com see the mural on Jalan Pasupati. This fresco of about two meters does not look like a new image but it is a bit dull.

The figure of a man dressed in white similar to Jokowi seemed to overlap another painting that had been drawn earlier. In the mural, the figure of a man wearing a mask that covers his eyes and nose. However, we see the man’s right hand holding the head.

We don’t know who painted the fresco. It’s just that on the side of the mural there is an inscription “Niskala”.

According to Putri (38), a resident who often passes near the Dago Cikapayang neighborhood, the fresco has hung on the wall for a long time. However, he did not know when the mural was done.

“I saw it a few days ago. Since yesterday-yesterday, there was also this. I don’t know who did it,” he said.

Besides the murals, there are indeed many other graffiti, such as the graffiti on the walls of the Pasupati flyover.

“So the mural is not just on this side of the wall, there are a lot of other murals on the other side of the wall,” Putri said.

The phenomenon of wall scribbling with murals and graffiti is still prevalent in various neighborhoods even though they are often removed. Finally, in Solo, a fresco that says “My country less conscience” and “It is forbidden for the poor to get sick” appears in the region of Stabelan, district of Banjarsari.

Long before that, a row of deleted murals had appeared since late July 2021. For example, a mural that says “God, I’m hungry” appears in the Tigakarsa area, Tangerang Regency. The graffiti went viral and was immediately removed by the authorities.

The emergence of murals continues and spread to various places inside and outside Java.

One of the most phenomenal is the image of a person like Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) whose eyes are covered with a sticker that says “404: Not Found”. The term is common in cyberspace, indicating that the targeted page is not accessible or does not exist at all.

Previously, on the wall of an empty roadside house in Pasuruan, East Java, a cartoon mural was also painted with the words “Forced health in a sick country.” The painting only lasted a few days.

The image would have existed on July 25. Then it went viral and was immediately removed by the Public Service Police Unit (Satpol PP) on August 10.

Another image that says “The real plague is hunger” also appeared in the Ciledug area, Tangerang. The removal was demanded by the agents of the Ciledug district at the request of the residents.

The relentless act of eradicating narrative has been criticized by a number of parties. Amnesty International Indonesia considers that the efforts of the apparatus threaten the freedom of expression and opinion.

Residents, cannot have a critical opinion as it is still being withdrawn by government authorities. In fact, he said, freedom of expression is protected by international human rights law and the Indonesian constitution.

“Excessive actions by the police and other state apparatuses, including the search for the perpetrator, clearly threaten the right to freedom of expression and opinion,” the deputy director told reporters. of the IIA, Wirya Adiwena.







