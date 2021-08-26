Politics
Jokowi-like mural with masks in his eyes appears in Bandung
Bandung, CNN Indonesia –
Wall criticism has continued to appear in various places lately. In Bandung, West Java, a mural with a male figure resembling President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) appears on the Pasupati flyover or flyover.
The appearance of this mural is believed to be related to the state of the community during the current Covid-19 pandemic. The wall story conveyed is always linked to the feelings of the inhabitants who criticize the situation in the management of the pandemic.
Wednesday (25/8), CNNIndonesia.com see the mural on Jalan Pasupati. This fresco of about two meters does not look like a new image but it is a bit dull.
The figure of a man dressed in white similar to Jokowi seemed to overlap another painting that had been drawn earlier. In the mural, the figure of a man wearing a mask that covers his eyes and nose. However, we see the man’s right hand holding the head.
We don’t know who painted the fresco. It’s just that on the side of the mural there is an inscription “Niskala”.
According to Putri (38), a resident who often passes near the Dago Cikapayang neighborhood, the fresco has hung on the wall for a long time. However, he did not know when the mural was done.
“I saw it a few days ago. Since yesterday-yesterday, there was also this. I don’t know who did it,” he said.
Besides the murals, there are indeed many other graffiti, such as the graffiti on the walls of the Pasupati flyover.
“So the mural is not just on this side of the wall, there are a lot of other murals on the other side of the wall,” Putri said.
The phenomenon of wall scribbling with murals and graffiti is still prevalent in various neighborhoods even though they are often removed. Finally, in Solo, a fresco that says “My country less conscience” and “It is forbidden for the poor to get sick” appears in the region of Stabelan, district of Banjarsari.
Long before that, a row of deleted murals had appeared since late July 2021. For example, a mural that says “God, I’m hungry” appears in the Tigakarsa area, Tangerang Regency. The graffiti went viral and was immediately removed by the authorities.
The emergence of murals continues and spread to various places inside and outside Java.
One of the most phenomenal is the image of a person like Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) whose eyes are covered with a sticker that says “404: Not Found”. The term is common in cyberspace, indicating that the targeted page is not accessible or does not exist at all.
Previously, on the wall of an empty roadside house in Pasuruan, East Java, a cartoon mural was also painted with the words “Forced health in a sick country.” The painting only lasted a few days.
The image would have existed on July 25. Then it went viral and was immediately removed by the Public Service Police Unit (Satpol PP) on August 10.
Another image that says “The real plague is hunger” also appeared in the Ciledug area, Tangerang. The removal was demanded by the agents of the Ciledug district at the request of the residents.
The relentless act of eradicating narrative has been criticized by a number of parties. Amnesty International Indonesia considers that the efforts of the apparatus threaten the freedom of expression and opinion.
Residents, cannot have a critical opinion as it is still being withdrawn by government authorities. In fact, he said, freedom of expression is protected by international human rights law and the Indonesian constitution.
“Excessive actions by the police and other state apparatuses, including the search for the perpetrator, clearly threaten the right to freedom of expression and opinion,” the deputy director told reporters. of the IIA, Wirya Adiwena.
(hyg / ugo)
[Gambas:Video CNN]
Sources
2/ https://www.cnnindonesia.com/nasional/20210825171455-20-685308/mural-mirip-jokowi-dengan-masker-di-mata-muncul-di-bandung
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]