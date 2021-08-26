Scarinci Hollenbeck Partner included in the 2022 edition of The Best Lawyers in America for Commercial Litigation





US News & World Report includes Scarinci Hollenbeck Partner David Edelberg in the 2022 edition of The Best Lawyers in America for Commercial Litigation LYNDHURST, New Jersey, 25 August 2021 / PRNewswire / – American News and World Report , a digital media company “dedicated to helping citizens, consumers, business leaders and politicians make important decisions,” included Scarinci Hollenbeck partner David Edelberg in their 2022 edition of America’s best avocados for his work in commercial litigation. The complete list of legal professionals included in America’s best avocados has been published Thursday August 19, 2021. “I am honored by this recognition,” said Mr. Edelberg. “To be recognized alongside some of the best litigators in the country is a lesson in humility and I am grateful to share this honor with them,” he continued. The US News & World Report regularly engages in independent reporting, rankings, and data journalism with the goal of providing consumers with an easy way to understand and compare services. Every year, the company publishes lists of what it determines to be the best colleges, the best hospitals, the best diets, and more. Mr. Edelberg was member of Scarinci Hollenbeck Bankruptcy and creditors’ rights group since April 2021, representing businesses, financial institutions and individuals at every stage of the bankruptcy process. The firm is proud of the top talent that makes up our roster of attorneys and is pleased that Mr. Edelberg has been included in the 2022 edition of US News’ Best avocados in America for commercial litigation. This is a well-deserved recognition and the firm looks forward to a fulfilling year 2022. On David Edelberg David Edelberg is a member of the Bankruptcy and Creditors’ Rights practice of Scarinci Hollenbeck. Mr. Edelberg has extensive experience handling a wide variety of bankruptcy cases. He focuses his practice on debtor representation, creditors’ rights and banking and financial services litigation. Mr. Edelberg represents companies, financial institutions and individuals in financial difficulty every step of the way. In addition, Mr. Edelberg chairs the Bankruptcy Law Section of the New Jersey State Bar Association. The story continues You can learn more about Mr. Edelberg from his biography of Scarinci Hollenbeck: https://scarincihollenbeck.com/attorney/david-edelberg About Scarinci Hollenbeck With a growing practice of over 60 experienced lawyers, Scarinci Hollenbeck is a regional alternative to a National 250 law firm. We serve the niche practice areas most often required by institutions, corporations, entities and individuals. who own and control them. We offer a full range of services and have developed our business law practice with the expertise and specialization necessary to serve our clients as they adapt to the changing economic landscape. You will find more information about the expertise and scope of practice of our firm on our website: www.sh-law.com . Contact: Peter Moeller

