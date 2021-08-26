Boris Johnson is expected to hold at least four meetings a year with Nicola Sturgeon and decentralized heads of government, think tank says

Our Scottish Future pleaded for a report examining how different governments had worked together during the coronavirus pandemic and commented on the seemingly disastrous personal relationship between Boris Johnson and Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

The document, based on interviews with senior government officials in London and Edinburgh, argued that the close working relationship that has now been established between UK health ministers must be replicated and become a permanent feature of politics.

He insisted that a fundamental relationship review is needed to attempt to examine the root causes of the lack of cooperation during the Covid crisis.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street. Photo: Dan Kitwood / Getty Images

This is a letter sent by the Speakers of the Scottish Parliament, the Assembly of Northern Ireland and the Welsh Senedd Committee jointly requesting a consultation on the role of decentralized governments in the Parliamentary Partnership Assembly Kingdom -United-EU.

The letter was sent on Wednesday to Lord Kinnoull, chairman of the European Union committee of the House of Lords.

Our Scottish Future found that the lack of communication between the UK government and decentralized administrations reduced the possibility of effective engagement between the center and nations and regions.

The think tank said: Good crisis management relies entirely on clear referral lines, collaborative forums and good information sharing so that, even when stakeholders have different views, these divergences d opinion can be expressed and resolved quickly.

This was completely missing during a crucial part of the pandemic response, the period in which we had to pull ourselves together before an inevitable second wave.

As UK governments scramble to tackle the spread of the virus, the think tank said UK officials complained about the Scottish government’s refusal to accept cooperation as a two-way street ‘ .

One said: In our case, officials from decentralized administrations were always invited to key meetings, but our own officials were never allowed to join theirs.

As a result of this, Downing Street appears to have decided to completely remove the drawbridge, the report added.

There was another low point in relations in July, when the Scottish and Welsh governments criticized the quarantine arrangements put in place for travelers coming from overseas to the UK.

And in September, Welsh Prime Minister Mark Drakeford revealed that he had not received a phone call from Mr Johnson for four months, with the Labor politician deeming it simply unacceptable.

Professor David Kerr, cancer expert at the University of Oxford and chairman of the Our Scottish Futures Health Commission, was clear that the pandemic has too often witnessed a lack of cooperation and coordination between the UK and Scottish governments , which only risked potential damage. to our response to disease.

Regarding this lack of cooperation from different governments, the report says this could be attributed, in part, to political differences between the Conservative regime in Westminster and that of the SNP in Holyrood.

He added that he could also be kicked out of the seemingly disastrous personal relationship between the prime minister and prime minister, and an SNP government that has no big political incentive to show the Union can work.

In the aftermath of the pandemic, the think tank concluded that the UK government and decentralized administrations must now rebuild their relationship from the first principle.

In addition to recommending that Mr Johnson hold quarterly meetings with the Prime Ministers of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, he called for the creation of permanent, formalized and open lines of cooperation between governments on shared health challenges.

This could help develop common policy areas and also provide a framework where experts could share their knowledge with Westminster and decentralized governments.

Report authors Eddie Barnes and Evie Robertson said: Ministers and officials across the UK faced an unprecedented emergency in March 2020 and at best they acted heroically in search of solutions communes.

This was illustrated by how the various NHS agencies across the UK swiftly mobilized to prepare for the first wave, and by the remarkable vaccination effort earlier this year, when true collaboration and cooperation have supported a national effort to protect thousands of lives.

But they added that at other times, relatively minor differences in emphasis and presentation between key UK politicians resulted in a breakdown in effective engagement between the center and the nations of the UK, potentially endangering public safety.

The authors said: If we are to learn the lessons of the pandemic, avoid political wars and create a truly cooperative Union, then a more formalized working relationship between the UK government and decentralized administrations should be urgently mapped out.

A Scottish government spokesperson said: While health is a fully vested policy area, and must remain so, throughout the pandemic we have been working as closely as possible with the UK government and with other vested countries to ensure the safety of people and remove the virus.

As chief medical officer [Gregor Smith] He and his senior colleagues said yesterday remain in close contact with their clinical counterparts in the four countries.

In addition, the health secretary [Humza Yousaf] keeps in touch with the health ministers of the UK and decentralized nations as necessary.

A UK government spokesperson said: We have faced the pandemic as one UK, working with decentralized administrations to support jobs, support public services and implement our vaccine deployment program to the UK scale extremely successful.