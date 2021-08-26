Jokowi encourages agriculture sector to be mainstay of pandemic period





Tribunnews.com reporter Reynas Abdila TRIBUNNEWS.COM, JAKARTA – The President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, has encouraged the agricultural sector to become a mainstay during the Covid-19 pandemic. According to him, national agriculture recorded positive growth in the first half of this year. “The first quarter of 2021 saw a positive growth of 2.95%, while the second quarter of 2021 was also positive of 0.38%,” Jokowi said at the 2021 national coordination meeting for the monitoring of the inflation, Wednesday (8/25/2021). The president believes that the agricultural sector can again contribute to the dynamism of the economy in the third quarter of 2021. “The supply of commodities to the agricultural sector must also be maintained in a stable manner,” he asked. Jokowi instructed ministers, heads of institutions and regional leaders to step up aid to farmers. Read also : The government encourages national consumption of fruits and contributes to the well-being of farmers Indonesian farmers are urged to adopt technology, including digital platforms, in order to increase productivity and cut the marketing chain. “We must seriously work on this not only for the exchange rate of farmers or the welfare of farmers, but a leap forward. For agriculture to become the engine of national economic growth,” Jokowi said. Exports of the agricultural sector in the first half of 2021 for the period January-June 2021 reached 282 trillion rupees or 1.95 billion US dollars, while in 2020 they reached 247 trillion rupees or 1.71 billion of US dollars. Jokowi wants the preparations to be made from upstream to downstream, then the farmer institutions in the cluster model also need to be strengthened. “Farmer-owned businesses, in the form of cooperatives or BUMDes, must also continue to develop so that the added value of the post-harvest can continue to be increased,” he explained. There is a call to expand access to marketing by establishing partnerships with industry. Jokowi said that in the future, access to finance for enterprises in the agricultural sector will be facilitated and simplified. “The government will continue to accelerate the distribution of KUR, in particular agriculture with a 2021 ceiling of IDR 70 trillion out of a total of IDR 253 trillion,” he said.

