A counterfactual Trump vaccine





Donald Trump. Illustrated | Getty Images, iStock

It is now well established that enthusiasm for COVID-19 vaccines is divided along partisan lines. A new poll from NBC News shows 88% of Democrats got shot, compared to just 55% of Republicans. The Liberals have mostly congratulated themselves on this state of affairs amid growing frustration with their unvaxxed neighbors as the pandemic continues to rage.

But what if vaccines had become widely available before the 2020 presidential election, instead of right after?

This is certainly what then President Donald Trump wanted, believing that an early vaccination campaign would help his chances of re-election. During the campaign, he said the vaccines could be ready for approval by October 2020. (They were not.) The media was filled with stories suggesting that Trump could push to make the vaccines available sooner. their effectiveness and safety have not been reliably determined.

Skepticism made its way into the election campaign. Candidates at the time, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, both expressed their distrust. “Be clear: I trust vaccines, I trust scientists, but I don’t trust Donald Trump,” Biden said in September 2020. Other criticisms of Trump have piled up. “You can’t trust Trump’s vaccine,” a Foreign Policy headline said the same month. “If a vaccine comes out before the election, there are very good reasons not to take it.” A poll taken six weeks before election day showed that 52% of Americans and 88% of Democrats did not trust Trump on the matter.

I also didn’t trust Trump on the matter. And I wondered if I would have been so keen to get my shots had he been in power when they became available to me.

While we all like to think of ourselves as rational individuals, it’s also true that political polarization often drives our beliefs instead of the other way around. Before the pandemic, anti-vaccination sentiment was gaining momentum and was found on both the left and the right. “Maybe it’s not about vaccines, but who’s in power,” sociologist Charles McCoy wrote in 2019. This suggests that we liberals could temper our rage against non-vaxxes with a little knowledge of our own fallibility. It’s easy to imagine a scenario in which more Republicans and fewer Democrats would have already been vaccinated, if only Trump had been successful.

