House panel investigates January 6 riot in search of Trump-era records





House committee investigating the January 6 insurgency on the U.S. Capitol demands plethora of documents from former White House President Donald Trumps and several of his administrations, intelligence and enforcement services of the law, in what constitutes a radical start for lawmakers’ consideration of the murderous attack. by a crowd of supporters of the then president.

What You Need to Know The Special House Committee investigating the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol is requesting a wealth of documents from Trump’s White House, as well as several intelligence and law enforcement agencies. the law. the National Archives, as well as documents from the Departments of Defense, Justice, Homeland Security, and Home Affairs, as well as the FBI and the Office of the Director of the National Intelligence Committee are also seeking files from lawmakers to trying to determine who knew what the riot was going on and when they knew it The committee is looking for “all documents and communications within the White House on January 6, 2021” related to advisers close to Trump and members of the the family, the Ellipse and Trumps Twitter feed gathering

Wednesday’s request seeks documents on the events leading up to the January 6 riot, including communication within the White House and other agencies, and information on the planning and funding of organized rallies. in Washington. Among them was an event at the Ellipse near the White House with remarks by Trump before thousands of loyalists stormed the Capitol.

Requests are made for White House records from the National Archives, as well as documents from the Departments of Defense, Justice, Homeland Security, and Home Affairs, as well as the FBI and the Director’s Office. national intelligence.

The demands are just the start of what should be a lengthy partisan and spiteful investigation into how the thousands of Trump supporters were able to infiltrate Capitol and disrupt Democrat Joe Bidens’ certification of presidential victory.

Committee members are also seeking records from lawmakers to try to determine who knew what about the riot that was taking place and when they found out. The mob sent members of Congress running for their lives and caused more than a million dollars in damage and injured dozens of police who were unprepared for the riot.

The committee is also seeking information on efforts within the Trump administration to push presidents to declare election fraud unfounded and any efforts to overturn the November election results or hamper the peaceful transfer of power.

Representative Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., Heads the committee, appointed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., After all but two Republicans opposed the creation of the 13-person panel.

Thompson’s application to the National Archives and Records Administration is 12 pages long and requests that the information be provided to the committee “no later than” September 9th.

“The special committee to investigate the January 6 attack on the United States Capitol is examining the facts, circumstances and causes of the January 6 attack,” Thompson wrote. “Our Constitution provides for a peaceful transfer of power, and this inquiry aims to assess the threats to this process, identify lessons learned and recommend laws, policies, procedures, rules or regulations necessary to protect our Republic to the to come up.”

The committee is seeking “all documents and communications within the White House on January 6, 2021” related to close Trump advisers and family members, the Ellipse and Trump Twitter feed rally. He asks for his specific movements that day and communications, if any, from the White House situation room. All documents related to allegations of electoral fraud, as well as Supreme Court rulings on the subject, are also sought.

Most Republicans have argued that the Democratic majority panel will conduct a partisan inquiry. House Democrats initially attempted to create an independent and evenly divided commission to investigate the insurgency, but that effort failed when it was blocked by Senate Republicans.

Two Republicans in Congress, Representatives Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois are on the panel investigating the riot.

