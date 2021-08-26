Trump family and high-ranking associates targeted by January 6 committee requests





The House special committee investigating the Jan.6 attack on the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday demanded tapes of communications related to the assault between federal officials and a host of Trump’s staff and allies, including some family members.

In letters to eight federal agencies, including the Departments of Justice and Defense, the FBI, and the National Counterterrorism Center, Representative Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., The chairman of the bipartisan committee, asked a wealth of specific communications. Thompson set a September 9 deadline for the files and warned refusal to produce them would be punished with subpoenas.

The letters were sent nearly eight months after the attack, in which hundreds of supporters of former President Donald Trumps stormed the Capitol to halt the electoral count consolidating Joe Bidens’ victory in as president. The wide-ranging requests are a window into the broad and comprehensive manner in which the committee appears to be investigating the attack, as well as its preparations and consequences.

Among Thompsons’ requests were several to the National Archives and Records Administration for documents and communications received, prepared, or sent from December 1 to January 20 on the Electoral College vote count and the potential for protests, violence or violence. attacks on or around January 6.

This includes all documents and communications relating in any way to remarks by Trump and all other speakers at the January 6 protests, as well as all calendars, schedules and journals following meetings and events organized by Trump and then Vice President Mike Pence. , wrote Thompson.

Notably, Thompson also demanded all documents and communications within the White House on January 6 involving or relating to more than 30 people, such as members of the Trump family, members of the Trump administration and those close to Trump. . The request named Rudy Giuliani, a personal attorney for Trump; Mark Meadows, Trump’s chief of staff; White House lawyer Pat Cipollone; national security adviser Robert OBrien; Outweighs three eldest children, Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr.; First Lady Melania Trump; former national security adviser Michael Flynn; and former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon.

Thompson also asked the National Archives for all White House visitors and call logs from January 6.

The special committee to investigate the January 6 attack on the United States Capitol is examining the facts, circumstances and causes of the January 6 attack. Our Constitution provides for a peaceful transfer of power, and this investigation aims to assess the threats to this process, identify lessons learned and recommend the laws, policies, procedures, rules or regulations necessary to protect our republic in the future. Thompson wrote in a statement. accompanying the requests.

The National Archives keep the files and communications of the executive office after the departure of the presidents. Many of these documents are generally released in stages over decades, depending on the sensitivity of the information.

In his letter to the National Archives, Thompson also searched for documents and communications between White House officials and state government officials in states where the 2020 election results were near, including Republican governors. Doug Ducey of Arizona and Brian Kemp of Georgia.

Letters to the other seven agencies demanded documents addressing many issues related to the attacks, including intelligence gathering and dissemination and security preparations around the Capitol beforehand.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/donald-trump/trump-family-senior-aides-target-demands-jan-6-committee-n1277629 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos