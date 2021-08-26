The myth of world Britain laid bare in utter superficiality

Welcome to HMS Global France. Your captain Ian Beefy Botham is speaking. Embarked on a journey to the sunny highlands of the post-Brexit world. Throw away your paperwork, it’s not necessary here. And there is nothing to lose but the chains of the bloated bureaucracy of the European Union. All aboard!

Whatever the apprehensions of the Conservative administration, we must provide credit where credit is due. Boris Johnson and his compatriots have left a lot to be desired when it comes to managing a pandemic, adequately preparing supply chains for the quite foreseeable disruption of a hard Brexit (ish) and conscientiously sticking to a treaty to which they signed. But they are adept at selling a vision of heady triumphalism that has little basis in reality.

And it is precisely with the energy with which Secretary of State for Commerce Liz Truss announced the last facet of Britain’s so-called global future: (very) former English cricketer Ian Botham was appointed new commercial envoy to Australia. Ian will fight for [British] business Down Under and help them seize the opportunities created by our historic trade agreement, Truss tweeted.

But the news has been marred by some awkward realities plaguing Britain as it pulls out of the EU. Due to supply chain issues, last week restaurant Nandos was forced to temporarily close several of its outlets after apparently running out of its main product, chicken. McDonalds had similar issues on Tuesday, this time running out of milkshakes. Greggs, which has 2,000 stores across the country, has also been hit by the disruption in the poultry supply. The general manager of the cooperative group described the shortages in supermarkets as the worst ever.

Sloganering and gestures

The technical choreography required to alleviate such problems must be a secondary concern for a government much more interested in slogans and symbolic gestures. It would be hard to dismiss the genius behind Dominic Cummingss’ Take Back Control mantra in a referendum. Let’s not forget the calls for Getting Brexit Done (no matter what) that saw Johnson rise to a large majority in the House of Commons. And we’ve been offered no shortage of cultural totems to mark the new era of unleashed Britannia: the minting of a patriotic Brexit coin, Botham’s latest career change and a new British merchant yacht likely to cost hundreds of dollars. million pounds.

Realizing his vision of a truly global Britain requires more than wacky infrastructure projects

This is the political vein in which Johnson thrives. And it’s perfectly suited to crushing electoral victories and all-or-nothing greatness (the 2012 Olympics remain man’s greatest triumph). Sadly, the project he hoped would define his tenure as Prime Minister Brexit requires a rather different approach. And realizing his vision of a truly global Britain, whatever that means, requires more than wacky infrastructure projects.

As Cummings masterfully tugged at the strings of the electorate, he was not adequately preparing for the plan to disentangle Britain from a trading bloc that had permeated all levels of its economy. And while Johnson may get lyrical about a new nation pursuing its destiny beyond the oppressive four walls of the European Commission, he hasn’t been particularly successful in keeping the basics: food on the shelves, workers in factories and offices, chicken in chicken restaurants. You know, the little things.

Non-existent yacht

But now, instead of being part of a powerful bloc that has organized trade deals on our behalf, the UK has a former English cricketer with a schoolboy nickname on a currently non-existent yacht sailing in Sydney Harbor. to whip his goods; and a proposed bridge to connect Northern Ireland to Scotland which would barely be completed (if ever started) before the union collapsed. Johnson could have saved some time by locating this cheerful and ineffective baffle in one government department (the Bad Ideas Ministry, perhaps).

Johnson could have saved time by locating this cheerful and ineffective baffle in one government department (the Ministry of Bad Ideas)

Of course, these labor shortages and supply issues aren’t the only fault of a chaotically managed Brexit. The pandemic also has a lot to say for itself (as many factory workers have been forced into self-isolation, for example). In a sense, Covid then saved Johnson from the harsh Brexit analysis. But that only hurts him in the long run: he needs to know what is wrong if he ever plans to fix it. But disentangling the two could be like looking through a kaleidoscope at hallucinogens. In this context, the appointment of Bothams perhaps makes as much sense as anything else.

But therein lies the madness of Johnson’s reverie: a chronic confusion between culture and business economics. These empty gestures are all symbols of something Johnson wants to believe to be a purely cultural revolution, proof that British exceptionalism makes him too big to fail. But Brexit is as much a boring and detailed economic puzzle as it is a cultural shift.

And the whole myth of world Britain is laid bare in its utter superficiality as soon as we realize the government is not interested in proving it has any substance.

Where is Global Britain in the streets of Kabul? Theresa May asked parliament. Where is global Britain when parliament voted to cut its foreign aid budget? And where is global Britain when the Conservatives try to reverse an international treaty to which they have committed? Where indeed.