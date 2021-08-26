House panel investigates 1/6 riot in search of Trump-era record host





WASHINGTON (AP) The House committee investigating the January insurgency on the U.S. Capitol demands a mine of documents from federal intelligence and law enforcement agencies, showing lawmakers’ review sweep of the deadly attack by a mob of Donald Trump supporters.

Wednesday’s request seeks information on the events leading up to the January 6 riot, including communication within the White House under then President Trump and other agencies, as well as information on the planning and financing of gatherings in Washington. Among them was an event at the Ellipse, near the White House, with remarks by Trump where he cheered on a crowd of thousands before loyalists stormed the Capitol.

The requested documents are just the start of what should be a long, partisan and spiteful investigation into how the mob was able to infiltrate the Capitol and disrupt Democrat Joe Bidens’ certification of the presidential victory, inflicting the most assault. serious in Congress in two centuries. .

In a statement Wednesday night, Trump accused the committee of violating long-standing legal principles of privilege.

Executive privilege will be upheld, not only on behalf of my administration and the patriots who have worked alongside me, but on behalf of the office of the President of the United States and the future of our nation, Trump said.

Committee members are also considering asking the telecommunications companies to keep the phone records of several people, including members of Congress, in an attempt to determine who knew what about the riot that was going on and when they got it. su. With chants of hanging Mike Pence, the rioters sent the then Vice President and members of Congress on a run for their lives and caused more than a million dollars in damage and injured dozens of police officers.

Requests for records are usually the starting point for investigations, and the committee is expected to conduct a full-scale review as it establishes a public record detailing the chaos on Jan.6. This investigation could take more than a year, until the end of the session of Congress.

Requests are made for White House records from the National Archives, as well as documents from the Departments of Defense, Justice, Homeland Security, and Home Affairs, as well as the FBI and the Director’s Office. national intelligence.

The committee is also seeking information on efforts within the Trump administration to push presidents to declare election fraud unfounded and any efforts to overturn the November election results or hamper the peaceful transfer of power.

The National Archives and Records Administration application is 10 pages long. The committee is looking for all documents and communications within the White House on January 6, 2021 regarding close advisers and family members of Trump, the Ellipse Twitter feed and Trump. He asks for his specific movements that day and communications, if any, from the White House situation room. All documents related to allegations of electoral fraud, as well as Supreme Court rulings on the subject, are also sought.

Representative Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., Heads the committee, appointed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., After all but two Republicans opposed the creation of the 13-person panel.

So far, the committee has heard from police officers who were on Capitol Hill on January 6. In moving testimony, these police officers spoke of how frightened and frustrated they were at the inability of law enforcement officials to foresee the potential for violence and understand the extent of planning by Trump supporters. A Capitol Police officer who shot dead protester Ashli ​​Babbitt was cleared months ago of criminal wrongdoing and was internally cleared by the department this week, and planned to reveal his identity in a NBC interview to air Thursday.

Most GOP members have argued that the Democratic Majority Committee will conduct a partisan inquiry. House Democrats initially attempted to create an independent and evenly divided commission to investigate the insurgency, but that effort failed when it was blocked by Senate Republicans.

Thompson did not identify lawmakers whose files the committee would be looking for, but said officials would contact communications companies, social media platforms and other tech giants.

Republican House Leader Kevin McCarthy of California, who had been in contact with Trump from the besieged Capitol Hill on Jan.6, again dismissed the committee’s investigation as so political.

When asked if he would be returning his own phone logs from Jan.6, he said on Wednesday, I told the American public I spoke to that day, referring to his appearances in the news broadcasts that day.

In an appearance on Fox News Tuesday night, Representative Jim Banks, R-Ind., Whose phone records can also be searched, said it was an abuse of power to investigate lawmakers.

Thompson, in a written statement, said the work of the committees was rooted in a non-political inquiry.

Our Constitution provides for a peaceful transfer of power, and this investigation aims to assess the threats to this process, identify lessons learned and recommend the laws, policies, procedures, rules or regulations necessary to protect our republic in the future. , did he declare.

___

PA Congresswoman Lisa Mascaro contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ http://www.wafb.com/2021/08/25/house-committee-investigating-jan-6-riot-demands-trump-era-records/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

