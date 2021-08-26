Trump’s “Super-Duper” hypersonic missiles pose no threat: Russian arms maker





Western hypersonic missiles, including those touted by former President Donald Trump as a “super-duper,” pose no threat to Russia and will be shot down, state arms maker Almaz-Antey said.

Last year, Trump announced that the United States was working on building hypersonic missiles capable of flying at speeds 17 times the speed of sound.

“I call it the super-duper missile and I heard the other night 17 times faster than what they’re seeing right now,” he said during a presentation unveiling the flag of the US Space Force in May 2020.

“You take the fastest missile we have right now, you’ve heard that Russia has five times and China is working on it five or six times, we’ve got one 17 times.”

“Seventeen times faster, if you can believe it, general. It’s something, isn’t it? Seventeen times faster than what we have now. The fastest in the world by a factor of almost three. “

However, Almaz-Antey’s general designer Pavel Sozinov rejected all assumptions that faster was better.

“We can process any hypersonic missile, existing or which may be created in the near future,” Sozinov told Sputnik News. “These overseas developed ‘super missiles’ pose no tangible threat to us, and we know how to further develop in this area.”

Air missile fire during the Sea Breeze 21 military exercise on July 16, 2021 in Varna, Bulgaria. Hristo Rusev / Getty Images

The designer elaborated in an interview with the Russian news agency RIA. “You have to understand that the increase in speed itself does not have significant unpleasant consequences,” Sozinov said.

“Any hypersonic target can only fly towards the target at its maximum speed at high altitudes, and as it approaches the target it decreases, enters the atmosphere, and loses speed. other nuances I won’t go into. In short, any hypersonic missile target – both existing and potentially created in the foreseeable future – is within our grasp. “

Sozinov also quashed any notion that hypersonic missiles were an impressive feat.

“We have lived in a ‘hypersonic reality’ for a long time,” he told the news agency. “In particular, almost all of the ballistic missiles we work on have hypersonic speeds. The missiles in our anti-aircraft systems, for example, are capable of developing hypersonic speeds, and this is not new either. developing ‘super-missiles’ abroad does not create any significant problems for us – we know where to develop in this area.

“Managed aircraft in all its versions, whether” stealth “or conventional aircraft, such as F-15, F-16, all are perfectly observed by our radars, our anti-aircraft systems offer reliable protection against them, “he added.

Russia is a pioneer in the development of hypersonic weapons, with its advanced Avangard missile unveiled in 2018 and deployed in 2019.

Russian MiG-31 supersonic interceptor aircraft carrying Kinzhal (Dagger) hypersonic missiles fly over Red Square during the Victory Day military parade in Moscow on May 9, 2018. YURI KADOBNOV / Getty Images

In July, the Russian Defense Ministry announced the successful launch from its warship Admiral Gorshkov of the Tsirkon hypersonic missile, which it said traveled at seven times the speed of sound and was fired from the White Sea to reach its target more than 200 miles on the Barent Sea.

The ministry also signed an agreement this week with a contractor to deliver the missiles to Russian troops by 2025.

“A government contract for the delivery of the 3M22 missile (the Tsirkon hypersonic missile) has been signed,” the Defense Ministry said on Tuesday in a statement shared with the Russian state news agency TASS.

“The contract was handed over to the CEO of the Machine Building Research and Production Association Alexander Leonov at [Army-2021] international military-technical forum. “

The Russian state agency reported that Putin earlier said the missile would go on “combat alert” soon.

The multipurpose missile, developed by rocket design bureau NPO Mashinostroyenia, is said to have been designed to strike land and sea targets over 1,000 kilometers (620 miles) and is capable of flying nine times the speed of sound. .

It has also been repeatedly touted by Putin as part of a new generation of missile systems that he says are more advanced than any other country’s weapons.

Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Yan Novikov, director of Russian arms manufacturer Almaz-Antey, during a visit to the company’s headquarters in Moscow on September 19, 2017. ALEXEY NIKOLSKY / AFP / Getty Images

