What the fall of Afghanistan says about American leadership abroad

The rapid withdrawal of the United States from Afghanistan exposed divisions with Britain, which provided the second-highest number of troops to the 20-year conflict. The future of the transatlantic partnership is now in question, according to Sara raimondi and Pablo Calderon-Martinez, political and international relations experts at the Northeasterns New College of the Humanities in London.

This week’s virtual G7 meeting of the seven most powerful countries in the world, hosted by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, was an example of the dissonance between the United States and everyone else. US President Joe Biden has rejected other countries’ demand to extend the US exit from Afghanistan beyond August 31, fearing Taliban violence.

It is clear that Britain did not agree with this [decision by Biden]nor many other countries in Europe and pretty much everywhere else in the world, Calderon-Martinez says. And, he adds, it’s clear their opinion didn’t really matter.

In a rare display of public criticism, the former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, who drove the UK into Afghanistan two decades ago, called America’s swift exit foolish and wondered if the West had lost its strategic will?

Raimondi and Calderon-Martinez spoke News @ North East on the long-term implications for the US-UK relationship.

Their comments have been edited for brevity and clarity.

What message did Biden send to other countries by not agreeing to keep US troops in Afghanistan beyond August 31?



RAIMONDI: On the one hand, the G7 really triggered and highlighted the divisions and differences between the European powers directly affected by the refugee crisis.

What is also important to keep in mind is to consider the G7 within the larger network of international organizations and institutions. Some of the leaders who attended the G7, the United States, the United Kingdom and France in particular are members of the [United Nations] Security Council. They are pressuring the Security Council to adopt a motion to address the security and humanitarian situation.

CALDERON-MARTINEZ: The meeting was further evidence of the slow erosion of the traditional liberal international order. We can see a clear division between the United States and the rest of the G7 members, and we can see divisions between the European members.

It goes beyond the situation in Afghanistan. Just look at the response to the pandemic. This is very problematic because we are witnessing a growing power vacuum and a complete lack of international coordination on everything. No leadership, no organization, no coordination and no proper way to organize a response.

What will likely be the outcome of the privileged relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom that political leaders have long heralded?



RAIMONDI: It shows the UK’s difficulty in being an actor, in being able to put significant pressure on the United States. Coming back to the power imbalance, this is very visible in the short term. This could become even more problematic in the long run, whatever form of government comes from the Taliban. It reveals both in the short and the long term how the UK has so far been a secondary actor in the crisis.

CALDERON-MARTINEZ: While the UK may have been considered the US’s junior partner before, it has now deteriorated even further to become an afterthought. It is proven that the coalition, without the United States, can do nothing in Afghanistan.

They can’t even hold the airport for a day. They are completely helpless. Again, this highlights the vast imbalance of power between the United States and the rest of the membership, but also symbolizes the lack of leadership by the United States. When the United States does not show the way, it is chaos.

How did you interpret Tony Blairs’ comments on the US withdrawal as a foolish move?



RAIMONDI: We have to put his words into context, especially if we compare them to the international landscape that Blair faced 20 years ago, which was probably still on the triumphant side of liberal internationalism and the language of democracy promotion. .

His words also underscore the moral foundations of the war on terror and the role Britain played as a global player at the time. Blair’s words come out of the reality that drove his foreign policy 20 years ago. I’m not sure they can be considered the precise analysis we’re dealing with now, especially after 20 years in Afghanistan.

CALDERON-MARTINEZ: Imbecilic really doesn’t have a shred of introspection and the ability to look at his own mistakes. He refuses to take any blame. The fact that Tony Blair is now criticizing the own policy he pioneered is laughable.

What important story is not being told in the conflict in Afghanistan that people need to be aware of?



RAIMONDI: One aspect of the current Afghan crisis is what it reveals about the geopolitics and the changing international landscape that we see now compared to the late 90s or even 20 years ago.

Afghan society has changed a lot over the past 20 years, and an important aspect to consider is not only how the Taliban forces have positioned themselves in the international landscape, but also the kind of resistance they might encounter on the ground. which will ultimately determine the type of government and the type of society in the future.

We have already seen signs of grassroots organizations, of women’s organizations, who are ready to stand up [to the Taliban] and resist. This will be a factor that needs to be added to the matrix, not only the larger geopolitical analysis, but also how Afghan society itself will be taken into account in the situation unfolding in the months to come.

CALDERON-MARTINEZ: If anything good comes out of this debacle in Afghanistan, I hope it’s finally moving away from this idea that there must be a war on everything, a war on drugs, a war on terrorism, a war on COVID-19.

I understand that this is how states react. But it does not work. Hopefully this will lead to something else. What, I don’t know. But something else, something different. The war on terror has turned out to be a total disaster. Billions of dollars spent, thousands of deaths, and the Taliban are still back in power.

