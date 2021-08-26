Bulldozed Armenian cemetery, tombstones and broken bones





The incident took place in Tuba district in Turkey’s Eastern Province. Opposition MP Murat Sarsaç lodges a complaint. According to some sources, a local landowner is behind the damage. The number of incidents of violence, abuse and damage to minority property is increasing.

Istanbul (AsiaNews / Agencies) – Unknown assailants damaged several (Christian) graves at an Armenian cemetery in Tuba district, Van province, in eastern Turkey. Yesterday, Turkish opposition MP Murat Sarsaç, a member of the pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party (HDP), lodged a complaint and called for a parliamentary inquiry into the matter. The suburb of Kalecik, also known as Lezk, was an Armenian neighborhood before the genocide of 1915. The Housing Development Agency (TOK) promoted the construction of several housing units in the area after the earthquake devastating Van in 2011. Local witnesses report that in recent days a landowner has brought bulldozers to the cemetery and deliberately damaged graves. According to a report from the Mesopotamia Agency (Ma), tombstones and bones were also removed and scattered. In the images captured by CCTV cameras, underlines MP Murat Sarsaç, “we can see that the tombstones are damaged and that dozens of bones from the cemetery are scattered on the ground”. The HDP member added that similar incidents have often occurred in Van in the past, confirming that no adequate measures have been taken so far by central and local authorities to “protect monasteries, churches and churches. historic cemeteries “. “In 2017, toilets, a cloakroom and a parking lot were built on Dilkaya Tumulus and the Armenian cemetery of Can,” he noted. “Due to the treasure hunt and the negligence of the executive authorities, the historical and cultural structures of Van and the surrounding area are damaged.” Sarsaç asked Vice President Fuat Oktay if an investigation had been opened into the incident and why the authorities are not protecting Armenian cemeteries and cultural sites. and religious heritage. He also asked what was the position of the central government on vandalism and whether an “inventory of the monasteries, churches and other Armenian cultural property in the region” had been drawn up. For minorities, the desecration of the Armenian cemetery is just the latest in a series of controversial episodes, which testify to a lack of respect – if not contempt and commercialization – of religious and cultural heritage. Last january, an old Armenian church in Bursa was expropriated and put up for sale online for $ 800,000, or the barbecue held in the enclosure of another, while in recent months, the conversion of the old Christian basilicas of Hagia Sophia and Shout in mosques, which were then museums in the early 20th century under Atatürk, held court. These are controversial decisions in the context of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s decision “nationalism and Islam” policy to hide the economic crisis and maintain power. In both buildings, the Islamic authorities covered with a white curtain images of Jesus, frescoes and icons revealing Christian roots.

