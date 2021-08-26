Council overwhelmed by public donations to Afghan refugees





Afghan refugees after landing at RAF Brize Norton station in Oxfordshire. (Getty) One council stopped accepting donations for Afghan refugees after being “inundated” with contributions. Oxfordshire Council has been besieged by offers of toiletries, blankets and other essentials from “friendly” locals. They donated through churches and charities to help migrants who arrived at RAF Brize Norton this week. The council thanked the people for the products, which were included in the refugee care packs. Watch: Boris Johnson says Afghan evacuations will continue ‘until the last moment’ Liz Leffman, head of the council, said: “We have been inundated with donations before and we sort them out according to the needs of the family.” The council added in a statement: “The generosity of the people of Oxfordshire to date means that no further donations are needed at this time. “Some of the donated items have already been distributed and gratefully received by arrivals to RAF Brize Norton from Afghanistan in recent days.” Councilor Sally Povolotsky, who started Oxfordshire Afghan Aid, said she was working with the RAF and Red Cross to meet additional requirements for refugees, including strollers and carry-on suitcases. Oxfordshire Afghan Aid said the arriving migrants were “very grateful for the generosity and love shown” by the people of Oxfordshire. Passengers evacuated from Afghanistan are greeted by health workers from RAF Brize Norton. (Getty) Meanwhile, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab admitted that the UK did not know the exact deadline for its withdrawal from Afghanistan. An August 31 evacuation deadline was confirmed on Tuesday after Boris Johnson failed to convince US President Joe Biden to keep US troops in the country after that date. But there was confusion on Wednesday when Raab was asked about BBC breakfast whether the UK withdrawal would take place before midnight August 30 or midnight August 31. Read more: Ben Wallace allows charity worker Pen Farthing, staff and animals to evacuate Kabul Why is there a deadline of August 31 to evacuate everyone from Afghanistan? The story continues Raab says: Due to working out precisely how much time we might need and how much that can be reduced by, I can’t give you a firm timeline on this now because my focus was on the throughput in and out of the airport. . The Taliban warned that evacuations would not be allowed after August 31. Government figures put the number of people evacuated from the UK since Aug. 13 at 9,226, but thousands more are believed to be still in the country. Watch: Joe Biden defies calls to extend evacuation time in Afghanistan

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.yahoo.com/oxfordshire-council-afghanistan-refugees-donations-150338795.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos