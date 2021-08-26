Boris Johnson takes Scotland-Northern Ireland bridge seriously, ex-communications chief says





// = do_shortcode (‘[in-content-square]’)?> Boris Johnson is seriously considering building a tunnel or bridge connecting Scotland and Northern Ireland, according to his former communications chief. Welsh broadcaster Guto Harri, who was Johnsons’ communications director when he was mayor of London, said it was part of the British Prime Minister’s plan to keep the Union going. He made the comments during an interview for Boriss Tunnel Vision, a documentary co-produced by BBC Radio Ulster and Radio Scotland. Former Transport Secretary Michael Matheson said the project could cost $ 33 billion if it comes to fruition. Another former Boris Johnson aide Dominic Cummings once described the plans as the world’s dumbest tunnel to Ireland. The proposed plan for the bridge would place the structure between Portpatrick in Wigtownshire, Scotland, and Larne in County Antrim, Northern Ireland. While it is only 12 miles between Scotland and Ireland at the nearest point, in the body of water under consideration there are thousands of tons of WWII ammunition. They were thrown into the Beaufort Dyke, a deep trench that runs down the middle of the Irish Sea. There is also radioactive waste in the area. But Harri told the BBC Johnson has serious intent and the idea shouldn’t be dismissed entirely. He said: “He wants to keep the Union and he wants to persuade the rest of the world that we are still big players and can build big things and what would be bigger than a tunnel under the Irish Sea, connecting Scotland and Northern Ireland. ? “ “London’s third airport” He also remembers Johnson’s enthusiasm for a proposal to build a third London airport in the Thames Estuary. “I remember he called a Tory MP in the House of Commons and sang ‘Islands in the Stream’ by Dolly Parton. that’s what we’re on the phone with him, ”he said. “He pretended it was a joke, but he was very serious.” According to Harri, ultimately, a lack of funding and authority forced Johnson to abandon his floating airport project. Johnson has asked Peter Hendy, Chairman of Network Rail, to include the idea of ​​a fixed link in the Irish Sea in his major review of UK road, rail and air infrastructure. The review is expected to be published in the coming weeks.

