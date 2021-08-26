Countries hosting Afghan refugees

When the Taliban came to power, many Afghans quickly left their countries. This is due to the fear caused by violent reprisals and strict control of militias, as happened in the late 1990s. In this context, many Western countries have already agreed to take in refugees.

UNHCR noted that many Afghans who tried to leave the country were not allowed to do so. The Taliban have set up checkpoints around Kabul International Airport to prevent departures.

These are some of the countries that have welcomed the Afghans.

Pakistan

According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Pakistan, which has the longest border with all of Afghanistan’s neighbors, already has around 1.4 million registered refugees who have lived there for decades. The number will be doubled if the non-registrants are taken into account.

When he learned that the Taliban had seized power, hundreds of terrified Afghan civilians gathered in the border town, but only traders with valid travel documents were allowed through.

You may also be interested in:

Taliban keep tabs on former partners in international forces

What will happen to the Afghan economy when the Taliban are in power?

Iran

According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, there are approximately 780,000 Afghan citizens on Iranian soil and he has called on his authorities to prevent all Afghans from entering the border crossings.

Turkey

Turkey, which already has 3.6 million registered Syrian refugees and some 320,000 new citizens, has long been concerned about a possible wave of Afghan migrants from Iran.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has vowed to build a wall on the Iranian border after hundreds of Afghans have arrived in the country in recent weeks.

EE UU

So far, more than 5,200 people have been evacuated by the military, including 2,000 on the last day. Joe Biden’s government has pledged to evacuate 22,000 vulnerable Afghans through an allied refugee operation.

The United States requires third countries to temporarily place asylum seekers in Afghanistan for the duration of the visa process. Uganda has already pledged to host 2,000 refugees.

UK

In London, 20,000 refugees have been promised resettlement over five years, and the first 5,000 are expected to arrive this year. Boris Johnson’s government has announced that 10 RAF flights leave Kabul daily and that Afghans are working with the elements and their families.

Germany

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said up to 10,000 people should be evacuated, including German troops in Afghanistan, aid workers, lawyers and others at risk.

Spain

The head of the Spanish government, Pedro Sanchez, has announced that his country will accept the evacuation of Afghan nationals working temporarily in the European Union. On Thursday, the first transport of Spanish and Afghan evacuees from Kabul landed at Madrid’s Torrejon de Ardoz airport.

Latin America

Three Latin American countries have expressed their willingness to host large numbers of refugees, and women and girls are a priority: Mexico, Chile and Costa Rica.

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard announced, via his Twitter account, that the government would start processing the first asylum applications of Afghan nationals through the Mexican embassy in Iran.

Chile has accepted Afghans who are dedicated to promoting women’s rights and who feel threatened. President Sebastian Pinera has declared that he is committed to welcoming ten families through the program of the NGO Front Line Defenders.

Costa Rica announced the creation of a “Humanitarian Front for Afghan Women and Girls”. Vice President Epsy Campbell announced on his Twitter account that “Costa Rica has decided to open its borders” and called on other countries to act “like the real United Nations!” @usual