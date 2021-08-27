In UP Town Founded by Afghan Soldier, 11th Generation Parents Say Lucky Ancestor Came to India | Meerut News





Meerut: Four centuries ago, an Afghan soldier recruited by the Mughal army settled the town of Shahjehanpur, about 30 km from Meerut. Eleven generations have lived in the town, perpetuating the legacy of Mohammad Abbas Khan Karlani, its founder, is today a family of farmers. Even until the last century, the city was called Shahjehanpur Afghan, said Dr KK Sharma, professor of history at Multanimal Modi College in Modinagar. About 2,000 now live in the city, most of whom are descendants of Daulat Khan, one of Karlanis’ four sons, all of whom were recruited by the Mughal army. Daulat is the only one to stay. As one enters the city, the relic of its Afghan founder, the story tells, is an arm of Karlani, a Dilzakh Pathan from the Pashtun community of northern Afghanistan who arrived in what is today India four centuries ago to join the Mughal army. In 1632 he founded Shahjehanpur and died in 1660, torn to pieces by a cannon ball while fighting alongside Aurangzeb against Shah Shuja. Only his arm could be recovered and was buried at the place that now marks his grave on the Meerut-Garh road. Mohammad Imran Khan, 82, the patriarch of the family lives in a modest house that has seen better days. We will never forget that we belonged to Afghanistan. But I think we’re lucky our ancestors moved, he said. No one could control the Afghans, the British, the Russians, the Americans. History bears witness to this. Occupying an entire wall is a shijra, or family tree, which, Imran said, dates back to the Quranic Abraham. Karlani had saved the Princess of Jodhpur from the dacoits. The royal family had held it in favor ever since, said Imrans’ brother Naumaan Khan, 84. It was Manvati Bai, also known as Jodha Bai, who would marry Jahangir and give birth to Mohammad Khurram, who would become Shah Jahan. Karlani served three Mughal emperors, they said Jahangir, Shah Jahan and Aurangzeb. But no one in the family wanted to talk at length about what Afghanistan faces now. What purpose? asked Zakraya Khan, 38, nephew of Imrans. We are Indians. The remains of our history, havelis and mansions also give way to modern structures in these winding alleys. The family had to adapt and live on mango orchards and nurseries. Dr Sharma said: “Over time, with the repeated fragmentation of farms, many now have smaller land holdings. Many have also turned to horticulture, because of which nurseries line the roads.

