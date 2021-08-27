PKS criticizes growing coalition of political parties in government





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – The President of the Party for the Prosperity of Justice (PKS), Mardani Ali Sera, expressed his views on the decision of the National Mandate Party (PAN) to join the coalition of political parties in the government. Mardani argued that the Party had the right to determine its status as a governing coalition or to remain in opposition. However, Mardani also mentioned a famous adage “power tends to corrupt, absolute power absolutely corrupts”. With the arrival of the PAN in the “Joko Widodo coalition”, seven of the nine political parties in Parliament have sided with the government in power and control 81.91% of the votes in the House of Representatives (DPR). “It is their right for the PAN to join the coalition, and each party surely has its own strategy,” Mardani said on Thursday August 26, 2021. Mardani however mentioned that “the stronger the power, the more likely it is to go astray.” According to Mardani, choosing to side with the opposition in government is a rational, ethical and logical decision that a political party can make, as it would help to balance the checks and balances of government. He insisted that PKS intended to side with the people and serve the general public and consistently offer constructive criticism of the government. PAN vice chairman Viva Yoga Mauladi previously said the Party has made a decision regarding the government and said the presence of PAN chairman Zulkifli Hasan and secretary Eddy Soeparno at a meeting with chairman Jokowi on Wednesday marks officially the new party strategy. BUDIARTI UTAMI POUTRI

